A mini-primer to Duluth area bands to know and watch

If you're a music fan who's been around the Twin Ports for awhile, chances are you've already decided who your favorite acts are in town. If you're new to the area — as many of this year's incoming college freshmen are — figuring out who's worth seeing might be a time-consuming task. Hence, the News Tribune presents this primer to help match music fans with the musicians they might be interested in checking out. Keep in mind that this is by no means a comprehensive list, as the ever-growing spring Homegrown Festival lineup proves. Also, if your favorite group isn't on this list, that's OK — consider this just a sampler platter of what's out there.

Of course, any mention of Duluth music has to include the long-running (two-plus decades and counting) Sub Pop Records group Low, who have made an international career out of their music. They've toured with Death Cab for Cutie and Radiohead, among others, and they are always good for a transcendent performance. Offshoot band Retribution Gospel Choir is also worth catching.

Low's Alan Sparhawk also plays in the duo The Murder of Crows with vocalist/violinist Gaelynn Lea, who has been having a big year after winning NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. Lea recently released a new EP, and she appears in town at a variety of venues with regularity, playing her brand of meditative, melodic music.

Frequent Sparhawk collaborator Charlie Parr has himself become a known quantity outside the city limits — in recent years, the acoustic bluesman has toured all over the United States as well as overseas, and he released his last album on the venerable Red House Records label. If you're looking for authentic, raggedy country blues that sounds like it's straight out of the '30s or '40s, give Parr a try. He also plays from time to time in a more-experimental context as a member of Devil's Flying Machine.

We can't get too far without mentioning Trampled By Turtles, who in just over a decade in business have managed to surpass Low's remarkable success as a touring act. The bluegrass fivesome started small, but they've in recent years achieved amazing feats like headlining Red Rocks in Colorado, playing Lollapalooza and appearing on the "Late Show with David Letterman." Simply put, the band is massive, but they're likely to pop up from time to time playing smaller local shows with little notice, and the group's members often play out with their side projects.

A newer band that features individual members that have all spent a lot of time in the local-music trenches is The Bottle Jockeys. Comprised of familiar players from groups like The Acceleratii, Giljunko and The Tisdales, the band is a meat-and-potatoes, no-holds-barred good time. People who like their grimy bar rock with a bit of danger will surely find something to enjoy from them.

As far as fresher faces go, The Social Disaster is a name to know. They've been around the scene for a few years, and they released their debut album in the last 12 months. The group is an intriguing mix of glacial doom-pop and jazzy R&B-styled vocals, and they play out often. Again, many of the group's members are involved in other projects that are equally worth checking out.

People who like their rock loud and proud should make sure they catch the band Lord Montague post-haste. The three-piece plays long songs filled with hypnotic beats and riffs and guitar solos like Black Sabbath on a Grateful Dead trip. That might not make sense on paper, but it's something to behold, live.

Red Mountain is a name to remember for people who like indie rock that recalls acts like The Arcade Fire or Neutral Milk Hotel. The giant collective play shows that are filled with dancing, horns and all manner of upbeat activity.

Truly, this list could go on much longer, and there are many more musicians in the region who are worth seeing. The best advice, then, is to investigate some of these artists, and see who else they're connected with. Chances are good that you'll find just what you're looking for in no time.