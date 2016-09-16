Piper Sterner, 8, of Duluth, laughs as she throws her head back to feel the spray of the waterfall at the Lester River swimming hole flow. She and her sisters and father went there for a swim. 2013 file / News Tribune

It's ironic how the best swimming holes are also often the most worthwhile fishing spots. Right where people do the most splashing and kicking, fish watch from behind quieter rocks, waiting for their turn at the better water.

This is especially true in rivers and streams where calm, deep pools are coveted by fish and cannon-ballers alike. Many a Duluth swimming hole has been discovered by tenacious fishermen chasing whirlpools to sink their lures — fish or no fish, they leave with new, magical play areas branded in their minds for the next hot summer day.

In Duluth streams, fishermen follow trout and salmon to the drop pools below waterfalls. The fish lurk just beneath the airy, turbulent water in hopes of snatching a disoriented minnow or insect caught in the undertow. To their surprise, sometimes it's not a meal coming down the waterfall, but a pair of human feet followed by the rest of the fast-approaching plunger's body. Whether you're a fisher or a swimmer, here's a look at some prime spots in the Twin Ports.

Best Duluth cascade pools

What's appealing about swimming in drop pools is indeed that dropping effect, whether it's set into motion from the leading edge of the waterfall or the rope swing tied to an overhanging tree. Duluth waterfalls often carve out extensive bowls deep enough for even the tallest swimmers to have kicking room and gentle enough for those who just want to lay back and float around.

Due to Duluth's great hills, there is an abundance of cascading rivers and streams and, as a result, many swimming holes. Some of the most well-known crowd-pleasers around the city are Lester River's family-friendly pools located in Lakeside's Lester Park all the way down to its mouth on Lake Superior; Chester Creek's hike-in drop pools conveniently located below the walking bridges in the Hillside river park; the natural, gentle water slides of Miller Creek in West Duluth's Lincoln Park; and, of course, the numerous tumbling falls and pools of Amity Creek along the winding Seven Bridges Road in Lakeside.

The lesser known pools on equally enchanting rivers include those of West Duluth's Keene Creek and Duluth Township's French River.

About 8 miles north of Duluth's city limits along North Shore Scenic Drive, a state fisheries hatchery conceals any clue of the French River's classic North Shore, open-rock-bed serenity. A hidden hiking trail on the riverbank opposite the hatchery leads to a series of gentle rapid sets and surprisingly deep, gravely holes. Cedar trees overhanging the river keep the water cool on sticky days and the concrete dam wall above the hatchery creates a long, dark pool fit for swimmers who need a break from fighting the currents of the peppier drop pools.

Like the French River, Keene Creek, fed from springs and hidden in thick maple forest, is also notably cool. The smaller stream offers swimming holes and mini waterfall back massages starting at its undercrossing of Skyline Parkway. A root-covered stretch of the Lake Superior Hiking Trail follows alongside it, passing a large, tear-drop shaped pool marked by the ruins of the old stone pump house and the steep-walled cascade pool that forms 60 feet below a graffiti-covered pedestrian bridge. Though the graffiti bridge swim hole is the deepest and most spacious on the creek, there is often glass and other scattered debris in the water from bridge passers-by who throw household appliances and the like onto the rocks below.

Superior's natural pools

Though the opposite side of the St. Louis River lacks the elevation changes generative of waterfalls, about 10 miles east of Superior in Amnicon State Park, there are three large drop pools as well as a series of kid-friendly wading pools in the rootbeer-colored Amnicon River. Due to the high red cliffs surrounding the river, the best way to access these natural jacuzzis is to follow the park's pine forest hiking trails downstream to an easy access point and then wade upstream to the pools. When the water levels are right, swimmers can enter the secret leeway behind the waterfall veil and enjoy a very loud and intimate experience with the natural feature.