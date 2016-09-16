Things to Do in September and October

• North Shore Scenic Railroad offers The Duluth Zephyr ride, 12:30 p.m. daily and 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 19, as well as a music and pizza train, 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and other rides at 506 W. Michigan St. Go to northshorescenicerailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273.

• Duluth Balloon Festival featuring a craft brew village, Sept. 16-17, Bayfront Festival Park. Features tethered balloon rides, weather permitting. Go to kernkompany.com for details.

• Resident artist concert: The British are Coming! featuring UMD voice faculty, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Weber Hall, UMD. Call (218) 726-8561.

• Renegade Comedy Theater's "The Assassins," 8 p.m. Sept. 16-17, Teatro Zuccone, 222 E. Superior St. Go to renegadetheatercompany.org or call (218) 336-1414.

• Renegade Comedy Theater's Renegade Improv, 10:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, Teatro Zuccone, 222 E. Superior St. Tickets: $10 for advance, reserved seating or $6 at the door. Go to renegadetheatercompany.org or call (218) 336-1414.

Saturday

• NorthShore Inline Marathon, Sept. 17, beginning and ending at the DECC. Go to northshoreinline.com to register.

• Engwall's Corn Maze, Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 17-Oct. 30, 4749 Hermantown Road, Hermantown. Go to engwalls.com/corn-maze.html.

• Thirty-second annual Fall Fest, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Chester Bowl, 1801 E. Skyline Parkway. Features live music, food, crafts, fresh produce and activities. Suggested donation: $5 per person or $10 per family. Go to chesterbowl.org.

• Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra presents "The Dream of America," 7 p.m. Symphony Hall, DECC. Call (800) 745-3000 or go to dsso.com.

Sunday

• The Color Run, 9 a.m. Sept. 18, Bayfront Festival Park. Go to thecolorrun.com to register.

• UMD Food and Farm Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, Sustainable Agriculture Project Farm, 4568 Riley Road. Features Claude 5K Run/Walk at 10:30 a.m. and children's fun run with Champ at 10 a.m. Call (218) 726-8345 or go to d.umn.edu/umdhr/wellness/foodfestival/claude5k.html.

Tuesday

• "Take it With You: Season 3, Episode 6," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, The Underground, 506 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $15. Go to duluthplayhouse.org.

Thursday

• "It Runs in the Family," 7 p.m. today through Sept. 24, 2 p.m. Sept. 25, 7 p.m. Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and well as 2 p.m. Oct. 2, Duluth Playhouse, 506 W. Michigan St. Call (218) 733-7555.

Sept. 23

• "'A la Liberace!" 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-24 as well as 2 p.m. Sept. 25, UWS Theatre. Tickets: $25. Call (715) 394-8380.

Sept. 24

• A Breath of Hope Lung Run/Walk Duluth, 8-11:30 a.m. Sept. 24, Brighton Beach, Kitchi Gammi Park. Go to act.abreathofhope.org.

• Cloquet River Run, Sept. 24, Churchill Elementary School, 515 Granite St., Cloquet. One-mile walk at 9 a.m.; 5K at 9:30 a.m. Go to cloquetriverrun.com.

• Diamond Rio, with special guest Danielle Bradbery, 7 p.m. Sept. 24, Black Bear Casino in Carlton. Go to blackbearcasinoresort.com.

Sept. 25

• Resident artist concert: 30th anniversary of the Highland String Quartet, 3 p.m. Sept. 25, Weber Music Hall, UMD. Call (218) 726-8561.

Sept. 27

• Celtic Thunder, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Symphony Hall, DECC. Go to decc.org or ticketmaster.com.

• North Shore Sounds fifth annual Goodtime Barbershop and Variety Show, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Marshall School auditorium, 1215 Rice Lake Road. Tickets: $10, available at door. Call (218) 348-8314.

Sept. 28

• UWS Honors Orchestra concert, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Thorpe Langley Auditorium, UWS. Tickets: $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. Call (715) 394-8115.

Sept. 29

• UMD Theater presents "One River," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and Oct. 4-8 as well as 2 p.m. Oct. 2, Marshall Performing Arts Center, Dudley Experimental Theatre, UMD. Tickets: $21 for adults, $16 for seniors, $10 for students and $8 for UMD students. Call (218) 726-8561 or go to tickets.umn.edu.

Oct. 1

• Grand Traverse Hike/Run, 7 a.m. Oct. 1, Fitger's Complex, 600 E. Superior St. Offers 27-mile, 21-mile or 16 mile options. Go to grandtraverse.com to register.

• Drug Free Athlete Coalition Minnesota Mayhem Natural Bodybuilding Championships, Symphony Hall. Go to decc.org.

• Duluth Sister Cities second annual Encounters of the Musical Kind, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Mitchell Auditorium, St. Scholastica. Tickets: $27 for adults, $15 for students. Call (218) 723-7000.

• International guest artist concert: Morten Gunnar Larsen, ragtime piano, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Weber Music Hall, UMD. Call (218) 726-8561.

Oct. 3

• Stage 2 presents "Miscast," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Marshall Performing Arts Center, UMD.

Oct. 4

• UWS University Recital Series: Faculty Wind Quintet, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Webb Recital Hall, UWS. Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students. Call (715) 394-8115.

Oct. 5

• Prism concert: CSS Music Ensemble, 2 p.m. Oct. 5, Mitchell Auditorium, St. Scholastica. Free.

Oct. 6

• UWS Jazz Band, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. Call (715) 394-8115.

• Duluth's Haunted Ship, Oct. 6-8, Oct. 13-15, Oct. 19-22, Oct. 26-29, Oct. 31, William A Irvin ship adjacent to the DECC. Tickets: $12. Go to duluthhuantedship.com for hours as they vary.

Oct. 8

• Essentia Health Duluth Harvest 5K Run/Walk, Oct. 8, Fitger's Complex, 600 E. Superior St. Features children's 1K race and Tiny Tyke Triathlon. Go to dccharvestrun.com to register.

• Music from Shakespeare's time, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Mitchell Auditorium, St. Scholastica. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for CSS students. Call (218) 723-7000.

Oct. 10

• Haunted flashlight tours, Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, Engwall's Corn Maze, 4749 Hermantown Road, Hermantown. Go to engwalls.com/corn-maze.html.

Oct. 13

• Tri State Jazz Band, 7 p.m. Oct. 13, Thorpe Langley Auditorium, UWS. Tickets: $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. Call (715) 394-8115.

• Guest artist concert: Murray Mast, steel drums, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Weber Music Hall, UMD. Call (218) 726-8561.

Oct. 14

• Haunted Shack, Oct. 14-15, Oct. 20-23, Oct. 27-29, Buffalo House Bar and Restaurant, 2590 Guss Road. Go to hauntedshack.com for hours and details.

• Resident artist concert: Music faculty homecoming concert, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Weber Music Hall, UMD. Call (218) 726-8561.

Oct. 15

• Lupus Walk for Hope and 5K Run, Oct. 15, Lakewalk, 425 S. Lake Ave. Go to andersonraces.com.

• Wild Duluth Trail Races, Bayfront Park. Offers 100K, 50K and half-marathon options. Go to wildduluthraces.blogspot.com.

• Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra presents "Pops: Time for Three," 7 p.m. Oct. 15, Symphony Hall, DECC. Call (800) 745-3000 or go to dsso.com.

Oct. 20

• Tri-State Band Festival, 7:15 p.m. Oct. 20, Thorpe Langley Auditorium, UWS. Tickets: $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. Call (715) 394-8115.

• UMD Theater presents "Shakespeare in Motion," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-22 as well as 2 p.m. Oct. 23, Marshall Performing Arts Center, Dudley Experimental Theatre, UMD. Tickets: $21 for adults, $16 for seniors, $10 for students and $8 for UMD students. Call (218) 726-8561 or go to tickets.umn.edu.

• "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, The Underground, 506 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for students. Go to duluthplayhouse.org.

Oct. 21

• Eli Young Band, 7 p.m. Oct. 21, Black Bear Casino in Carlton. Go to blackbearcasinoresort.com.

• Minnesota Ballet presents "Dracula," 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22 as well as 3 p.m. Oct. 23, Symphony Hall, DECC. Go to minnesotaballet.org or call (218) 529-3742.

• Guest artist concert: Zeitgeist, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Weber Music Hall, UMD. Call (218) 726-8561.

• "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Oct. 30-31, The Underground, 506 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for students. Go to duluthplayhouse.org.

Oct. 22

• Pumpkin Walk and Run, 10 a.m. Oct. 22, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, 2101 14th St., Cloquet. Cost: $15 by Oct. 17 or $20. Go to fdltcc.edu/campuslife/pumpkin-run-walk.

• UMD Music presents Symphony Orchestra concert: 17th annual Story Hour, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Weber Music Hall, UMD. Tickets: $11 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for students. Call (218) 726-8877 or go to tickets.umn.edu.

• Fin de Siecle: William Bastion, tenor, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Mitchell Auditorium, St. Scholastica. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students. Call (218) 723-7000,

Oct. 23

• UMD Choir concert, 3 p.m. Oct. 23, Weber Music Hall, UMD. Tickets: $11 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for students and $4 for UMD students. Call (218) 726-8877 or go to tickets.umn.edu.

• Halestorm with Lita Ford and Dorothy, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Pioneer Hall, DECC. Go to jadepresents.com.

Oct. 24

• UMD Senior High Honor Choir, 4 p.m. Oct. 24, Weber Music Hall, UMD. Free. Call (218) 726-8561.

• Resident artist concert: Brian Buckstead, violin, and Tracy Lipke-Perry, piano, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Weber Music Hall.

Oct. 25

• Sing and String (choir and orchestra), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Thorpe Langley Auditorium, UWS. Tickets: $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. Call (715) 394-8115.

Oct. 27

• UMD Senior High Honor Orchestra, 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Weber Music Hall, UMD. Free. Call (218) 726-8561.

Oct. 28

• Flashlight tours with a twist, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28-29, Fairlawn Mansion, 906 E. Second St., Superior. You must be 21 to attend. Tickets: $20 for one or $35 for two. Go to superiorpublicmuseums.org or call Dana at (715) 394-8032.

• "The Diary of Anne Frank," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30, St. Scholastica Theater. Tickets: $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Call (218) 723-7000.

Oct. 29

• Halloween Hustle, 10 a.m. Oct. 29, Endion Station on Lakewalk. Entry fee: $20 in advance or $25 at registration. Go to superior-performance.net/#!halloween-hustle/coc9.

Oct. 30

• Field of Screams, Engwall's Corn Maze, 4749 Hermantown Road, Hermantown. Go to engwalls.com/corn-maze.html.

• Traditional Halloween flashlight tours, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Fairlawn Mansion, 906 E. Second St., Superior. Bring a flashlight. Cost: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and college students, $5 for ages 6-17. Call (715) 394-5712.

Oct. 31

• UMD Music presents New Music Concert, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Weber Music Hall, UMD. Tickets: $16 for adults, $11 for seniors, $8 for students and $6 for UMD students. Call (218) 726-8877 or go to tickets.umn.edu.