I spent about 80 percent of my college career being extremely busy. It was stressful, and I cried about it occasionally. I spent the other 20 percent of my time complaining to my friends, wondering out loud why I said "yes" to some opportunity, thus adding more responsibilities to my full plate.

Even so, I was happy being busy. I was passionate about everything I was involved in. My life felt full.

I recently finished Amy Poehler's book "Yes, Please," a memoir of her life mixed with golden nuggets of advice. Her philosophy is apparent in the titles of the book's three sections: "Say Whatever You Want," "Do Whatever You Like" and "Be Whoever You Are." Her message, in essence, is to say "Yes, Please" to life's opportunities.

As I was reading Poehler's book, I realized I had been living her advice. Sure, I was the definition of over-involved. But my habit of saying "yes" to opportunities, even when I wasn't sure how I would make the time for them, taught me a great deal.

By being open to opportunities and new experiences, I gave myself permission to discover new passions.

My passion for journalism led me to sign up for a travel study last summer. We worked with the tribal college on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona to document the lives of four elders who worked to conserve the culture. As a result of that project, I discovered a passion for working with multimedia, film and sound. This project opened an opportunity to do a freelance videography project for a local branch of a national company the next semester.

Similarly, at the beginning of my junior year, I thought about auditioning for Dancescape, Winona State University's annual modern dance performance. I hadn't danced in any sort of studio setting since second grade. I just thought "Hey, I like to dance. This sounds fun." So I auditioned — nervously — and I made it in several pieces. By the spring of my senior year, dance had not only become one of my life's passions, but the people in WSU's dance community became some of my greatest friends.

That being said, juggling dance, two jobs (three jobs during one semester), leadership in a club, a social life and classes were occasionally a recipe for disaster. I often called my mom panicking about how much I had to get done. We had a routine: she listened patiently while I bawled from the stress. After I was done, she urged me to let go of my one-too-many things I was doing.

I decided to find a way to make all the passions in my life work together. I began making the best possible use of my free time and creating detailed to-do lists that allowed me to divide, prioritize and conquer. However, the most important skill I learned — the one that allowed me to do all of those things — was to recognize when I needed a break and allowing myself to do that. I learned it the hard way, but now I know: mental health should always come first.

Those conversations with my mom made me realize I didn't want to give up anything I was doing. That realization forced me to change my perspective. Instead of looking at the various things I was involved in as a long list of things to do, I began experiencing them as different ways of leading a life I found fulfilling.

If there is an opportunity you're wondering whether to take advantage of, here's my advice: if there is even a whisper of a "yes, please" in your mind when you think about that opportunity, turn the volume up.

Don't limit yourself. Don't let anything or anyone — including yourself — get in your way of trying something new.

Giving myself permission to explore those opportunities made me versatile. It made me confident (I now believe I can conquer the world. I am the queen of multitasking). Saying "yes, please" brought wonderful people into my life and allowed me to discover new passions.

Ok, pep talk over. Go forth and change your world.