Local professionals share words of wisdom

For the past 10 years, the News Tribune has taken nominations and, with the help of local leaders, selected and celebrated 20 local teachers, entrepreneurs, politicians, medical professionals and more who are younger than 40.

Some of the members of this year's class were asked to pass along words of wisdom to young people. Here is what they said.

CHELSEA FROEMKE

Advocate, 26

"I graduated from Bemidji State in 2012, and I was lucky to have a good community of friends who were supportive. Find people you're comfortable with and you trust. Support each other. Those relationships have the potential to last a lifetime."

JOHN GEISSLER

Director at Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center, 39

"Get involved in extracurricular things right away. The networking is very, very valuable and give you real life experience right away."

PRINCESS KISOB

Advocate, 25

"Never close doors on opportunities. If you feel a door has shut, another will open. And have fun and go with the flow."

ERIN METZGER

Registered nurse, 30

"Don't be afraid to speak up and advocate for yourself. You never know what opportunities exist without advocating for yourself."

GARNER MOFFAT

Businessman, 34

"Explore the community and get out and see the extra things the community has to offer. There is good arts and entertainment for the size of the city, and the parks are incredible."

ROSS PERKO

Pediatric hematologist and oncologist, 36

"Find something you're passionate about, and don't let anyone tell you 'no.' "

PAULA POLASKY

Lawyer, business owner, 28

"Learn how to say 'no.' If there are a bunch of extracurricular activities, it's easy to get sucked into spreading yourself too thin. When you find your passion, devote your extra time to that."

CALLIE RONSTROM

Mentor Duluth and Harbor Highlands director, 37

"Take a semester or a year of study abroad. Get life learning abroad."

JOE SCHINGEN

Teacher, 39

"Being in charge of your own learning is very, very important. Teachers and professors are great resources and know how to nudge you. It's up to you to dig in and make meaning on your own terms."

KARLA WINTERFELD

Teacher, 31

"It's important for college students to get involved in the community — not just the Canal Park life. It's important to see what the city has to offer and where they can help."

ROBB WINTERFELD

Teacher, 35

"Get involved on campus. Stepping out of the norm is the biggest thing. Being involved with a diversity of pieces. The earlier you step out of your comfort zone, the better shape individually you'll be in."

TIERSA WODASH

Architect, 34

"I didn't have to go to college. There may be an alternative path that doesn't require as much schooling. There might be a life experience more specific to your chosen path."

Compiled by Christa Lawler