Foreigner returns to Duluth for April concert

The ballad-ready band with songs like “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Cold as Ice,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” and “Feels Like the First Time” plays a concert at 8 p.m. April 4 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Tickets start at $55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at jadepresents.com and Ticketmaster outlets like the DECC box office or Ticketmaster.com.

Foreigner, fronted by Mick Jones, has had 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top-30 songs. The band played Duluth in 1977 on a bill that included Head East and UFO.

Dave Eggar, billed as a musical prodigy, adds a live orchestra.