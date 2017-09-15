2017 Apollo Gilruth Continuum awardees announced

Duluth Aviation Institute supported sixth-grade science teachers with curriculum and classroom kits for a two month aviation science unit. Award recipients excelled in all curriculum aero-activities, extra credit projects and in the post-test. The top 15 percent of students who excelled throughout the program were rewarded with the Kundel First Flight Event at Lake Superior College Center for Advance Aviation in August. The top students received a Young Eagles flight at Superior's Richard I. Bong Airport in September.

In collaboration with the school districts, the Duluth Aviation Institute has brought aviation into the classrooms since 2010 and is currently presenting the Gilruth Continuum program at Ordean East, Lincoln Park, Proctor Middle Schools and Marshall School. During the 2016-17 school season, Nate LaFond, aviation educator for the Institute, and the classroom science teachers, Sandy Pearson, Peter Froehlingsdorf, Tanya Jackson, Josh Gookins, William Benson, Deb Showalter and Dave Johnson presented the Gilruth Continuum aviation science unit to 850 sixth-grade students.