• Essentia Health purchased and donated a new commercial-grade refrigerator to help clients served at CHUM in Duluth. The donation allows the food bank to display fresh dairy, meat and produce items for clients shopping at the downtown CHUM food shelf. The donation was partly due to a Community Health Needs Assessment that showed many lower income residents do not have access to healthy and fresh food.

GOOD PEOPLE

• During a recent volunteer training in Duluth, Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging volunteers learned additional details about Medicare and received additional training on online tools available to them. The volunteers will go back into their home area to serve Medicare recipients and caregivers. The three-hour training was sponsored by Arrowhead Regional Development Commission's Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging and is part of the ongoing commitment to provide volunteers with Medicare knowledge and understanding.

• The following are volunteers were rec\ogbuzed as Certified Ombudsman Volunteers by the Office of Ombudsman for Long-Term Care, a program of the Minnesota Board on Aging: Chris Marcotte of Deer River; Marg France and Susan Spaeth, both of Duluth; Joy Meisa and Audrey Wiita, both of Mountain Iron; Virda Hall of Saginaw; and Patricia Olson of Superior.

Each regional ombudsman and volunteers work with consumers of long-term care, helping to resolve disputes, complaints and problems relating to quality of care and services, quality of life, rights violations, access to services, service termination, discharge or eviction or public benefit programs.

LEARNING NOTES

• The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth announced the following graduates:

Ashland: Thomas Traaholt, cum laude, bachelor's degree, computer science/information systems.

Barnum: Tori Zime, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, nursing; and Kelsey Wickstrom, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, accounting.

Birchwood: Kirsten Henk, master's degree, athletic training.

Carlton: Shawn Bernhardt, master's degree, business administration; and Deanna Keller, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, English.

Chisholm: Nicholas Ferrell, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, accounting.

Cloquet: Jamin Leuzzo, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, computer science/information systems; Emily Schopf, Webster Scholar, bachelor's degree, psychological science; Jeremy Manthey, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, computer science/information systems; Hannah Tibbetts, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, social work; Shala Topping, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, social work; Dawn French, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, organizational behavior; Brenda Graden, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, nursing; and Dennis Lennartson, master's degree, business administration.

Cook: Rachel Anderson, Webster Scholar, bachelor's degree, biochemistry.

Deer River: Kelsey Box, cum laude, bachelor's degree, English; August Marleau, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, exercise physiology; and Jace Swanson, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, marketing.

Drummond: Jenna Thomforde, cum laude, bachelor's degree, chemistry; and Allissah Jerome, cum laude, bachelor's degree, exercise physiology.

Duluth: Rachel Spears, master's degree, occupational therapy; Paul Schulzetenberg, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, biology; Matthew O'Connor, cum laude, bachelor's degree, exercise physiology; Nathan Anderson, cum laude, bachelor's degree, chemistry; Mary Etchison, Webster Scholar, bachelor's degree, marketing; Michal Mazur, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, computer information systems/science; Kaitlyn Bhoopal, doctorate, advanced practice nursing; Emily Hanson, cum laude, bachelor's degree, psychology; Hannah Kaldahl, cum laude, bachelor's degree, exercise physiology; Nicole Kienzle, cum laude, bachelor's degree, nursing; John Lee, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree in social work; Donald Ness, master's degree, management; Brittany Ortler, doctorate in advanced practice nursing; Harrison Park, cum laude, bachelor's degree, music; Kari Rengo, doctorate, advanced practice nursing; Alexis Reynolds, cum laude, bachelor's degree, nursing; Robert Stenseng, cum laude, bachelor's degree, biology; Hailey Vold, cum laude, bachelor's degree, computer science/information systems; Samantha Wolfe, cum laude, bachelor's degree, elementary education; Joseph Thomas, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, computer science/information systems; Nathaniel Beaulieu, cum laude, bachelor's degree, psychology; Darlene Rainey, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, social work; Amanda Yliniemi, summa cum laude; bachelor's degree, social work; Evangelista Chicheko, Webster Scholar, bachelor's degree, computer science/information systems; Angela Snedker, cum laude, bachelor's degree, social work; Frank Talarico, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, accounting; Andrew Westergren, cum laude, bachelor's degree, management; Jolene Laskowski, cum laude, bachelor's degree, biology; Darby Eilefson, cum laude, bachelor's degree, applied economics; Shelby Chmielecki, cum laude, bachelor's degree, psychology; Rachel Carleton, cum laude, bachelor's degree, nursing; Christina Schwartz, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, nursing; Jonathan Gall, doctorate, physical therapy; Molly Hasse, doctorate, physical therapy; David Stephan, doctorate, physical therapy; Brittney Balduc, master's degree, business administration; Valerie Clark, master's degree, business administration; Erica Danielski, master's degree, business administration; Marisha Park, master's degree, business administration; Kristine Schwartz, master's degree, business administration; Theresa Severance, master's degree, business administration; William Jensen, master's degree, athletic training; Ryan Mewha, master's degree, athletic training; Nathaniel Murray, master's degree, exercise physiology; and Phillip Thouin, master's degree, teaching; Laura Watson, master's degree, teaching.

Ely: Rebecca Zupancich, cum laude, bachelor's degree, management.

Esko: Katrina Hough, master's degree, athletic training; Bryan Johnson, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, exercise physiology; Rachel Sivertson, cum laude, bachelor's degree, nursing; and Alexa Lee, Webster Scholar, bachelor's degree, English.

Eveleth: Michael Rauzi, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, computer info systems/science.

Grand Marais: Rachel Wieben, cum laude, bachelor's degree, exercise physiology.

Grand Rapids: Justin Peratalo, doctorate, physical therapy; Courtney Prahl, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, nursing; Philip Carlson, master's degree, teaching; Toni Harthan, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, social work; and Richard Fannin, master's degree, management.

Hermantown: Jamie Siemsen, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, English; and Danielle Luke, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, biochemistry.

Hibbing: Dana Cook, cum laude, bachelor degree, nursing; Samantha Saatoff, cum laude, bachelor's degree, nursing; Andrea Shevich, cum laude, bachelor's degree, elementary education.

Hinckley: Kyle Flagstad, doctorate, physical therapy; and Roger Nelson, master's degree, management.

International Falls: Rachel Foss, Webster Scholar, bachelor's degree, exercise physiology; and Bailey Bernard, cum laude, bachelor's degree in nursing.

Iron: Eric Clement, master's degree, business administration.

Iron River: Katie Mahocker, doctorate, advanced practice nursing.

Kelsey: Andrea Simek, doctorate, advanced practice nursing.

Kerrick: Michael Johnson, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, English.

Lake Nebagamon: Allison May, master's degree, athletic training.

Moose Lake: Chris Johnson, master's degree, business administration.

Nashwauk: Pauline Landgren, cum laude, bachelor's degree, nursing.

Poplar: Meghan Moder, doctorate, advanced practice nursing.

Proctor: Abbigail Smith, cum laude, bachelor's degree, nursing.

Saginaw: Joshua Hansen, master's degree, business administration.

Schroeder: Holly Sandefer, master's degree, teaching; and Nathaniel Brugge, cum laude, bachelor's degree, health information management.

South Range: Susan Johnson, master's degree, business administration; and Nathanael Opperud, master's degree, business administration.

Sturgeon Lake: Tanya Eiffler, doctorate, advanced practice nursing.

Superior: Jennifer Nelson, master's degrees, business administration and management; Caitlin Vaughan, doctorate, physical therapy; Reed Johnson, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, biology; Virginia Lord, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, accounting; Robert Pfister, master's degree, business administration; Grant Rindal, cum laude, bachelor's degree, mathematics; Sabrina Schnell, cum laude, bachelor's degree, exercise physiology; Mindy Bellino, cum laude, bachelor's degree, nursing; Wendy Schulz, master's degree, management; and Danielle Wheeler, master's degree, education.

Two Harbors: Matthew Jacob, doctorate, physical therapy; Michaela Campbell, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, psychology; Victoria Highmark, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, exercise physiology; Paige Ohlund, cum laude, bachelor's degree, biology; and James Carr, master's degree in information technology leadership.

Virginia: Anna Ostergaard, cum laude, bachelor's degree, nursing; Jordan Przybylski, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, exercise physiology; and Kelsey Norlander, summa cum laude, bachelor's degree, exercise physiology.

Willow River: Rick Borchardt, master's degree, business administration.

• The Italian American Club of Duluth announced this year's scholarship winners: (from left) Cecelia Krause; Mandi Dincou; Gene Sisto, past president Italian American Club; Paul Bastionelli; and Kaitlin Marsaa. Each received $1,500 scholarships to continue their education.

Krause is pursuing a degree at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs; Dincou is pursuing a degree at St. Thomas University in St. Paul; Bastionelli is pursuing a degree at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; and Marsaa is pursuing a degree at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.

• Meagan Fitzgerald of Duluth graduated from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City with a master's degree in nursing-ledership and management.

• Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation announced the following area students received scholarships.

—Paul Antonich Scholarship: Collin Krochalk of Duluth.

Darrell and Palchie Asselin Scholarships: Patricia Mylonas and and Patricia Kingsley, both of Duluth.

Frank L. Barrows and Frank L. Barrows II Scholarship: Joseph Addy of Gilbert.

William E. Barto Scholarship: Kage Peterson of Duluth.

Bernard B. and Mary L. Brusin Scholarships: Ashlynn Mattson of Aurora, Alissa Siekkinen of Hibbing and Paul Foldesi of Duluth.

Kathryn A. Bullyan Scholarship: Heidi Hummel of Hermantown.

Riley Burnell Criminal Justice Memorial Scholarship: Taylor Wendt of Littlefork.

—Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial Scholarship: Tatianna Maghan of Duluth.

Duluth Airmen Scholarship: Robert Stevens of Duluth and Olivia Gigliotti of Hermantown.

Duluth Central High School Alumni Scholarship: Camille Simonette of Duluth.

Duluth Central Sports Association Legacy Scholarship: Erin Tiechroew and Andrew Arthur, both of Duluth.

Duluth Building and Construction Trades Council Scholarships: Myrandah Thrun of Proctor and Nicholas Nelson of Cloquet.

Duluth Lions Club Scholarship: Livia Redenbaugh.

Julie Enberg Memorial Scholarship: Anna Hall of Eveleth.

Fox 21 Strength in the Community Scholarships: Joseph Addy of Gilbert; Kallie Baldwin, Josie Fobbe, Bentley Hunter, Ying Moua and Madeline Roberts, all of Duluth; Delaney Belcastro of Wrenshall; Lauren Gray of Superior; Emily-Kate Jacobsen of Grand Marais; Ben Johnson of Lake Nebagamon; Karter Kinn of Two Harbors; and Breanna Thomas of Hermantown.

Gernander Scholarship: Paul Foldesi and Joann Puglisi, both of Duluth.

—Patricia S. Gustafson '56 Memorial Scholarship: Maeve Colclough of Duluth.

Jeanne H. Hemmingway Scholarships: Katelyn Beaudin and Deborah Hudson, both of Duluth, and Jordyn Thomas of Hermantown.

Gus and Henrietta Hill Scholarship: Josh Peterson of Duluth.

Greg Irons Memorial Scholarships: Lexi Senarighi and Aaron Goman, both of Duluth.

The Greg Irons Teacher Award: Jody Peck, a teacher at Duluth's Laura MacArthur Elementary School.

Jackson Club Scholarship: Madison Grimsbo, Megan Johnson, Mikayla Kero, Rya Kruger, Amanda Robbins and Jordyn Thomas.

Cory Jam Memorial Award: Alexis Cieluch of Duluth.

Lake Superior Medical Society Tilderquist Scholarship: Leif Olson and Megan Conlon.

Carol and John Lilyquist Registered Nursing Scholarship: Naomi Conley of Barnum.

Emile Mathis and Ronald Joseph Mathis Scholarships: Kristina Wheatman of Duluth and Savanna Schatz of Superior.

Minnesota Section Society of Mining Metallurgy and Exploration Scholarships: Lyle Kleusch of Duluth and Jonathan Lanari of Tower.

Minnesota Power New Generation Scholarship: Bryan Gibson, Angelica Kruck and Ruta Wheelock, all of Duluth; Lindsay Hause of Ely; Arynn Isaacson and Ross Hill, both of Virginia; Jesse Leonhard of Hibbing; Brian Clement of Zim; Robyn Cody of Superior; Mikaela Howell, Lexus Rasmussen and Megan Stemper, all of Proctor.

Minnesota Power Community Involvement Scholarships: Sarah Donofrio of Hermantown; Mark Matlack of Carlton; Alexis Hanson of Two Harbors; Allison Johnson of Proctor; Timothy Johnson of Hinckley; Julia Ketola and Eliana Reichhoff, both of Duluth; Brandon Mackai of Embarrass; Abby Peddle of Wrenshall; and Marjorie Thompson of Gilbert.

Modern Woodmen of America Scholarships: Kimberly Hanson and Josephina McMorrow, both of Duluth, and Joanna Shady of Esko.

Daniel H. and Catherine L. Mundt Scholarships: Chelsea Bassett and John Thompson, both of Duluth.

Hubert A. Nelson Scholarship: Katelyn Beaudin of Duluth.

Amelia and Emanuel Nessell Family Scholarship: Alexander Waxman of Duluth.

Dr. Mark Rathke Family Scholarship: Gabriel Shimmin of Duluth.

Daniel Patrick Riley Memorial Scholarship: Marin Hay of Grand Marais.

Albert H. Roffers Athletic Scholarship: Amy Wallis of Ashland.

The Steve Rolland Youth Peacemaker Award: Kong Xiong of Duluth.

Jack and Mary Rowe Memorial Scholarships: Elizabeth Bergh and Joseph Kebbekus, both of Duluth.

Lawrence E. and Mabel Jackson Rudberg Scholarship: Faith Scamehorn and Philip Hommes, both of Two Harbors, and Margaret Johnson of Duluth.

Saturn Systems Inc. Scholarship: Eric Patterson of Duluth.

Kenneth and Concetta Schoen Scholarships: Samantha Marholtz and Dametre Thunberg, both of Duluth.

Phil Shykes Memorial Scholarship: Rya Kruger of Hermantown.

Walter and Anna Soneson Scholarship: Soren Sjerven, Madeline Roberts and Kage Peterson, all of Duluth.

John A. and Jean Quinn Sullivan Scholarships: Matt Osterlund, Nicholas Olson and Danielle Barto, all of Superior.

Superior East High All-Class Reunion Scholarship: Grace Ericksen of Superior.

Charlotte Ulland Scholarship: Sarah Toftey of Grant Marais.

Richard "Rick" Roy Washburn Memorial Scholarship: Jace Jordan of Duluth.

Robert B. and Sophia Whiteside Scholarships: Rachel DeWitte, Emma Flynn, Annika Hall, Rana Imtiaz, Spencer Johnson, Jace Jordan, Troy Martin, Kevin Michalski, Jordyn Olson-Merrick, Eric Patterson, Stella Peckham, Sarah Peterson, Eliana Reichhoff, Kaitlyn Snyder, Anna Thickens, Conor Weberg, Alexander Wilcox and Kong Xiong, all of Duluth.