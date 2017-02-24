Yarn Harbor decks the streets with hats and mittens

This year, more than 300 winter garments were left hanging from tree branches, wrapped around statues and waiting on public benches labeled with tags that read, "I am not lost! I need a good home! If you need me, please take me home with you." Yarn Harbor volunteers scattered clothing around Lincoln Park, University of Minnesota Duluth, the College of St. Scholastica, First Street by Life House and Chum, Central Hillside and Garfield Avenue by Goodwill.