Down with tobacco

Northwestern Middle School students who launched an anti-tobacco campaign last month include those pictured wearing DECA shirts (from left) Jocelyn Loustari, Ryleigh Hill and Ryan Ross. Others pictured were students visiting the group’s campaign booth during the school’s Red Ribbon Week Fair.

A group of students from Northwestern Middle School are taking on Big Tobacco. Last month, the group launched an anti-tobacco campaign with an educational health booth during the Red Ribbon Week Fair in the school's gym.