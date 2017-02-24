A visit from the Middle East
Marshall School made connections across the world earlier this month when a group of 20 Turkish students and teachers came for a visit. The group traveled from Middle East Technical University Development Foundation Private High School in Ankara, Turkey.
During their almost month-long stay, the visitors stayed with area host families and attended classes and extracurricular events with their respective student hosts. They also went snow-tubing and dogsledding and visited the International Wolf Center in Ely.