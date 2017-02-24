Seniors showered with Valentine's love

The MCA group was combined of eighth grader Madeline Walczynski and her father Mark Walczynski — both of Duluth; alumna and University of Minnesota Duluth student Anna Bastyr and her college friends; and an MCA Duluth-based teacher Taylor Shaw.

MCA is an online K-12 public school program that students across the state attend from home. Keystone Bluffs was one of four sites where senior citizens received cards from students and their families.