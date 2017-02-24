Deon loves basketball and is constantly working on his skills. He's a natural leader and is always asking if he can direct gym activities or explain rules. He also enjoys playing board games, card games, bowling, swimming, drawing, Pokémon and camping.

When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Deon said he wants to be a basketball or hockey player. If he isn't a professional athlete, he'd like to coach a professional team.

Deon would be well matched with a mentor who is kind, funny and outgoing. His mentor should play sports and like trying new activities. Deon would like to go tubing, swimming and volunteering with his mentor.

To mentor Deon, contact Brianne Benson at (218) 722-4745, ext. 120. To mentor another child, contact Mentor Duluth by calling one of the following:

• YMCA, (218) 722-4745, ext. 120

• Boys & Girls Club of Duluth, (218) 725-7706, ext. 518

• Neighborhood Youth Services, (218) 723-3523

• Valley Youth Centers, (218) 721-2334

• YWCA of Duluth, (218) 722-7425, ext. 108

• Proctor Area Community Center, (218) 628-6294

• Mentor Superior, (218) 393-9160