Faces for Feb. 12, 2017

• Circle of Hope received the following donations from area organizations: $50 from Duluth East High School volleyball; $100 from Nu Luxe Salon in Cloquet; $402 from East Central Schools volleyball in Sandstone; and $1,000 from Bears Heavy Duty in Carlton.

Circle of Hope also announced it donated $23,400 to University of Minnesota Duluth for stage IV breast cancer research.

• Knights of Columbus Chisholm Council 3539 donated winter jackets to the Chisholm School District as part of their Coats for Kids program. Chisholm schools distributed the donated gear to students in need.

• RSM, an audit, tax and consulting firm with a Duluth office, donated $43,413 to Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center in Duluth as part of RSM's Birdies Fore Love program. Pictured are RSM and Safe Haven employees with the donation check: (from left) Jim Spreitzer of RSM; Barb Hanson of Safe Haven; Jim Denney of RSM; Susan Utech, Kristi Beaver and Sharon Rolle of Safe Haven; Mary Beth Santori of RSM; and Denise Bussa of Safe Haven.

• Kiwanis Club of the Port of Duluth raised $2,500 for the Duluth Public Library during its Breakfast with Santa. Cordelia Swanson of Kiwanis (right) presented the donation check to Heidi Harrison of the library last month. The donation will help with Kaleidoscope programming, the library's popular series of free children's outdoor entertainment in July.

• Duluth Lions Club was recognized with the Centennial Public Relations Challenge Award for collecting the most used-glasses in Lions District 5M-10. More than 25,000 glasses were collected. They will be donated to regions that have little resources for helping people with sight needs. Pictured are Duluth Lions Club president Brian Thompson (left) and lion Jamie Rabold with the Centennial Public Relations Challenge Award.

COMMUNITY LEADERS

• Woodland Hills Board of Directors posthumously honored Robert S. Mars Jr. with the Beringer Guiding Light Award during a private awards luncheon at the College of St. Scholastica. Mars, who passed away in July, was recognized for his decades of work with youth-serving organizations in Duluth — including Woodland Hills, where he served on the board. Mars' wife Ann Mars and son Bruce Mars accepted the award.

• Duluth Temple Israel's Mark Weitz was elected to Union for Reform Judaism's board of trustees. Weitz was among more than 23 Reform Jewish leaders in North America to be newly named to the board.

• Alaina Burt Mousel of Jacobson was selected as the District 8 Fair Person of the Year by the Minnesota Convention of County Fairs in Minneapolis. Mousel was recognized for having strongly supported the fair throughout the years, including organizing the livestock exhibitor's dinner, helping to organize and facilitate the Farm Olympics during the fair and continuing to assist young 4-H participants in enhancing their cattle-showing skills at fair events.

• Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines announced the following additions to its board of directors.

Incumbent Katrina Viegas of Superior was elected as chair of the board in January. Viegas has served on the board for several years. She is an associate attorney with Gerlach, Beaumier and Trogdon in Duluth. Outside of work, she serves on boards for the northeast chapter of Minnesota Women Lawyers as well as the Boys & Girls Club of the Northland.

Jeanine Brand of Bagley, an assistant county attorney for Cass County, was named first vice chair. Brand is also the co-chair of Support Within Reach, president of the Clearwater Library Foundation and a member of several sexual assault and domestic violence response teams.

Teresa Schmitz was elected as a member at large. She holds a master's degree in management from the College of St. Scholastica.

EDUCATION NOTES

• Two master's degree programs at the College of St. Scholastica have been honored by well-known publications.

CSS's Master of Business Administration program was named number six in the state for its enrollment size by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. The MBA program has 240 students enrolled in its Duluth, St. Paul, St. Cloud and Hibbing campuses.

The online Master of Education program was named the 47th Best Online Graduate Education Program in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. CSS was the only Minnesota online MEd program listed among the top 100.

• Duluth Edison Charter Schools received a 2017 Honorable Mention Minnesota District of Character award from Synergy and Leadership Exchange. Edison was honored for having demonstrated a dedicated focus on character development that has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate.

Synergy will honor Edison at the May 25 Character Recognition Awards at the Minnesota State Capitol.

LEARNING NOTES

• Alexander Nistler of McGregor received a Benedictine Scholarship, the Legacy Award and the College Readiness Scholarship from the College of St. Scholastica. Nistler, the son of Heather and Bryan Nistler, plans to pursue a degree in nursing in the fall.

• University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie announced Erin Forsman of Ely earned a master's degree in operations and supply management, and Lindsey Domagala of Hibbing received her master's degree in school counseling.

• The College of St. Scholastica announced the following area students received the Benedictine Scholarship: Emmie Bassett of Spooner; Felicity Byrd of Superior; Erika Blesener of Cloquet; Jade Simonson of Hibbing; and Sage Gerard of Sturgeon Lake.

Bassett is the daughter of Kimberly and Kent Bassett. She plans to pursue a degree in psychology.

Byrd's parents are Jason and Jennifer Byrd, and Erika's parents are Erik and Sherri Blesener. Both women aim to major in nursing, and Byrd also plans to study pre-med.

Simonson's father is Anthony Simonson. She plans to pursue a degree in pre-veterinary medicine.

Gerard is the daughter of Kenneth Gerard and has plans to study physical therapy. In addition to the Benedictine Scholarship, she was also awarded the Access Scholarship.

Also in incoming CSS student, Alyssa DeFoe was awarded the Access Scholarship and the College Readiness Scholarship. DeFoe plans to pursue a degree in social work. Her parents are Breanne Tepler and Brandon DeFoe.

• Cloquet Senior High School Business Department announced senior Rosalie Lundquist was named Business Student of the Month for January. Lundquist is involved in National Honors Society, Link Crew, Senior Executive Board, student council, Young Life, concert band, fall musical, hockey, tennis and golf. She also manages the boys tennis team and is one of the four senior Cloquet Crazies who lead the student section in cheering during school games and events. Lundquist's parents are Daniel and Kelly Lundquist.

• Montana State University in Bozeman announced Kelly Kjorlien of Grand Rapids and Joseph Magajna of Side Lake graduated with honors and highest honors, respectively.

• Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber Foundation named the following county high school upperclassmen to its Youth Leadership Program: Cali Berti, Bridget Beyer, Elisa Blank, Cassidy Chaffey, Luke Denninger, David and Derek Fender, Samuel Gidley, Jaylynn Glaus, Cassie Goad, Kingslee Hansen, Julie Heytens, Hannah Hughes, Megan Jaszczak, Jessica Kimmes, Chloe Kintop, Jackson Krull, Sebastian Lane, Adam LaVine, Jordan Malley, Shannon McCoshen, Macy Misfeldt, Olivia Moen, Madisen Myer, Kassidy Nelson, Alissa Notenberg, Jennifer Nummi, Nathaniel Peterson, Payton Schuster, Madison Sislo, Luke Soderstrom, Grant Sorenson, Israel Staine, Madysen Stariha, Chase Summerfield, Erin Walpole, Caelen Wick, Chloe Wilson and Sierra Wilson of Superior High School; and Myranda Breezee, Mackenzie Correll and Theodore Kyle from Northwestern High School.