Wrenshall students raise garage for recycling center

Students from Wrenshall High School's industrial arts class built a new garage for Blackhoof Recycling Center in Carlton County in the fall. Teacher Chris Gustafson and students Charles Eckdahl, David Zinter, Christian Skutevik and Kadin Kotiranta poured the concrete slab for the garage in September and finished the 20-by-26-foot structure by the end of November.