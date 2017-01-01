Search
    Wrenshall students raise garage for recycling center

    By News Tribune Today at 3:55 a.m.
    Builders from Wrenshall High School’s industrial arts class pose with their nearly-complete garage at Blackhoof’s unstaffed recycling center. Builders are: (bottom) teacher Chris Gustafson; (middle row, from left) Charles Eckdahl, David Zinter and Christian Skutevik; and (top row) Kadin Kotiranta. Photo by George Knutson.1 / 3
    Wrenshall High School’s industrial arts class teacher Chris Gustafson (left) and student David Zinter build a new garage for Blackhoof’s unstaffed recycling center in the fall. Photo by Karola Dalen.2 / 3
    Students from Wrenshall High School’s industrial arts class finished building a new 20-by-26-foot garage (middle) for Blackhoof’s unstaffed recycling center. Photo by George Knutson.3 / 3

    Students from Wrenshall High School's industrial arts class built a new garage for Blackhoof Recycling Center in Carlton County in the fall. Teacher Chris Gustafson and students Charles Eckdahl, David Zinter, Christian Skutevik and Kadin Kotiranta poured the concrete slab for the garage in September and finished the 20-by-26-foot structure by the end of November.

    The new garage and the recycling center's three sheds will each collect the recycling brought by Blackhoof Township residents who don't use curbside recycling services. The project was a collaborative effort between Wrenshall's industrial arts class, Carlton County and Blackhoof Township.

