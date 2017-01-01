Search
    A Christmas miracle

    By News Tribune Today at 3:55 a.m.
    Kevin (left) and Kati Ruhnke (right) of Duluth nonprofit Best Christmas Ever donate $1,750 to Hibbing Fire Department. Firefighters used the money to buy Christmas gifts for three area families displaced by an apartment fire earlier in December. 1 / 3
    The Koslucher children react to Christmas presents donated by the Duluth nonprofit, Best Christmas Ever. BCE donated $1,750 to Hibbing Fire Department to buy presents for the Kosluchers and two other families who were displaced by a Hibbing apartment fire earlier in December.2 / 3
    Hibbing firefighters pose for a picture with the Koslucher children before taking them on a ride in Engine 1. The Koslucher family lost their Hibbing home to an apartment fire earlier in December.3 / 3

    The Hibbing Fire Department recently was plagued by a number of devastating structure fires.

    One particular fire ravaged an apartment building on Third Avenue East, displacing three families from their homes. On top of that, one of the apartments was burglarized, leaving one family without their Christmas gifts.

    In response to this devastation, Duluth nonprofit Best Christmas Ever worked to recover some Christmas cheer for these families. BCE gave a $1,750 check to Hibbing Firefighters Local 173 to purchase presents and Wal-Mart gift cards for the three fire-affected families.

    The presents were wrapped and delivered in time for Christmas Day. The displaced children were also given a ride in Hibbing Fire Department's Engine 1.

