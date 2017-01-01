A Christmas miracle
The Hibbing Fire Department recently was plagued by a number of devastating structure fires.
One particular fire ravaged an apartment building on Third Avenue East, displacing three families from their homes. On top of that, one of the apartments was burglarized, leaving one family without their Christmas gifts.
In response to this devastation, Duluth nonprofit Best Christmas Ever worked to recover some Christmas cheer for these families. BCE gave a $1,750 check to Hibbing Firefighters Local 173 to purchase presents and Wal-Mart gift cards for the three fire-affected families.
The presents were wrapped and delivered in time for Christmas Day. The displaced children were also given a ride in Hibbing Fire Department's Engine 1.