YourSports for Jan. 1, 2017

Icebreakers score second place in Cloquet tournament

Duluth's Icebreakers U10B Red team brought home the runner-up trophy from the Cloquet Tournament in December. They fell to Hopkins (Minn.) Park White in a tight 2-1 championship game.

Icebreaker teammates are (front row, from left) Kacie Romano, Avery Lian, Ella Brisbois and Autumn Turpen; and (back row, from left) Arna Rennen, Reese Clark, Adell Wormuth, Katrina Thorson, Ella McCarthy, Lucy Fellman, Kate Yapel, Abigail Schintz and Deborah Anderson.

Locals win Washburn's Thanksgiving 5K race

Gavin Martell of Grand View and Grace Armstrong of Bayfield won the men's and women's divisions of the Chequamegon Bay Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving Day in Washburn. Martell trotted over the finish in 18:28, and Armstrong in 22:15.

Following Martell, Wyatt Patjash of Iron River took second in 18:36, and Richard Geisen of Washburn came in third in 19:08. Geisen is the director of the annual race.

For the women, Sarah Mix of Minneapolis snatched second place in 23:39, and Beth Reed of Ashland took third in 26:09.

The November trot, which is hosted by the Chequamegon Bay Area Community fund in conjunction with the Washburn Chamber of Commerce, hosted 151 racers and netted $3,000 for the CBACF operations account.