Make a Difference for Jan. 1, 2017

• Twin Ports Underground will host the Ghost Ship Benefit Show from 6:30-11 p.m. Friday at Karpeles Manuscript Museum, 902 E. First St. in Duluth. Concert lineup includes Lungs of Minneapolis and Duluth bands Enter/Void, Tim Kaiser, and Ire Wolves with Modify and Dirty Knobs of Duluth.

Tickets are $5 at the door. Proceeds from the concert fundraiser will be donated to the YouCaring Fire Relief Fund to help pay for medical, funeral and health expenses caused by the December Oakland, Calif., warehouse fire that killed 33 people.

• Memorial Blood Centers will offer the following blood drives across the Northland. Call (888) GIVE-BLD (448-3253) or go to mbc.org for eligibility guidelines and to schedule an appointment.

Monday: noon to 6 p.m., Carlton VFW, 124 Chestnut Ave., Carlton.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 1201 E. Highway 2, Grand Rapids.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Minnesota Sex Offender Program, 111 Highway 73, Moose Lake.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., AAR Aircraft Service, 4600 Stebner Road, Duluth.

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., UnitedHealth Group, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Duluth.

Thursday: 8-11 a.m., US Bank, 130 W. Superior St., Duluth.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Federal Correctional Institution, 2300 County Road 29, Sandstone.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Denfeld High School, 401 N. 44th Ave. W., Duluth.

Friday: 2-6 p.m., Cloquet Rotary Club, 803 Carlton Ave., Cloquet.

DONATIONS APPRECIATED

• Duluth Cross Country Ski Club is asking for donations of auction items for its Snow Ball gala fundraiser Feb. 11. Auction items can include anything from mittens to gift cards and cross-country skis. All auction donations are tax-deductible.

Proceeds from the Snow Ball gala will benefit DXC initiatives that benefit area cross-country skiers, including the Grand Avenue Nordic Center project.

To donate, contact Kari Hedin at jacobska23@hotmail.com or (218) 349-9486.

• Friends of Animals Humane Society of Cloquet seeks donations to sponsor the purchase of a new building in Cloquet. The humane society plans to sell its current building, raise $400,000 and then purchase the new location. Donations in the form of money, labor and building supplies are being accepted by mail or personal delivery to 1418 Highway 33 S. Cloquet, online at foaonline.org, or by phone at (218) 879-1655. Contact Mary Nelson for more information at foafriend@outlook.com or (218) 391-6555.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

• John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon seeks volunteers to help with race operations during the 319-mile sled dog race from Two Harbors to Canada and back starting Jan. 29. Volunteer jobs range from braving the elements and waiting up through the night to help at the dog camps along the way to performing inside jobs like office work.

To help, contact Jean Vincent at volunteer@beargrease.com.