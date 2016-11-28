Mentor Duluth for Nov. 27, 2016
Mentor Duluth matches caring adults with children who can benefit from positive role models.
RoHan, 5
RoHan is a sweet, quiet boy who needs a little time to get to know people. His mom explained that he’s typically timid to try new things but will try at his own pace.
RoHan checked everything on the activities list and said he would do it all with a mentor. He also loves boxing and is in a class with his siblings. He would really like to explore Duluth with a mentor and check out the activities list.
RoHan would be well matched with a mentor who is patient and understands autism.
When asked what he wanted to be when he grows up, he said he wants to be an adult and have a job driving something big. If granted three wishes, he would wish for video games, driving lessons and wasn’t sure what his third wish would be.
To mentor RoHan, contact Jessica Johnson (218) 722-4745, ext. 124, or email jjohnson@duluthymca.org. To mentor another child, contact Mentor Duluth by calling one of the following:
YMCA, (218) 722-4745, ext. 120
Boys & Girls Club of Duluth, (218) 725-7706, ext. 518
Neighborhood Youth Services, (218) 723-3523
Valley Youth Centers, (218) 721-2334
YWCA of Duluth, (218) 722-7425, ext. 108
Proctor Area Community Center, (218) 628-6294
Mentor Superior, (218) 393-9160