Mentor Duluth for Nov. 27, 2016

RoHan checked everything on the activities list and said he would do it all with a mentor. He also loves boxing and is in a class with his siblings. He would really like to explore Duluth with a mentor and check out the activities list.

RoHan would be well matched with a mentor who is patient and understands autism.

When asked what he wanted to be when he grows up, he said he wants to be an adult and have a job driving something big. If granted three wishes, he would wish for video games, driving lessons and wasn’t sure what his third wish would be.

To mentor RoHan, contact Jessica Johnson (218) 722-4745, ext. 124, or email jjohnson@duluthymca.org. To mentor another child, contact Mentor Duluth by calling one of the following: