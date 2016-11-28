Students break from school to volunteer throughout Duluth

As part of the Holidays for Heroes program, College of St. Scholastica students and staff volunteered at the Red Cross to make holiday cards for soldiers during Community Day in October.

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank received help from students and staff with sorting and packaging food during the College of St. Scholastica’s Community Day in October.

Blue T-shirts were seen all throughout Duluth during the College of St. Scholastica’s Community Day in October. CSS students, faculty and staff had the day off classes to get out into the city and perform community service projects with more than 30 local nonprofits. CSS holds Community Day volunteer events each October and February.