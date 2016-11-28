Students break from school to volunteer throughout Duluth
Blue T-shirts were seen all throughout Duluth during the College of St. Scholastica’s Community Day in October. CSS students, faculty and staff had the day off classes to get out into the city and perform community service projects with more than 30 local nonprofits. CSS holds Community Day volunteer events each October and February.
This fall’s service projects included activities such as reading to and coordinating games with the after-school programs at Homecroft Elementary School and Myers Wilkins Community School Collaborative, winterizing a sailing pier on Park Point, and fixing up a Duluth home with Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity.