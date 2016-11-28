Search
    Students break from school to volunteer throughout Duluth

    By Aloysia Power Today at 9:46 a.m.
    College of St. Scholastica students removed invasive and exotic buckthorn from the university’s campus during Community Day in October.1 / 3
    Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank received help from students and staff with sorting and packaging food during the College of St. Scholastica’s Community Day in October. 2 / 3
    As part of the Holidays for Heroes program, College of St. Scholastica students and staff volunteered at the Red Cross to make holiday cards for soldiers during Community Day in October. 3 / 3

    Blue T-shirts were seen all throughout Duluth during the College of St. Scholastica’s Community Day in October. CSS students, faculty and staff had the day off classes to get out into the city and perform community service projects with more than 30 local nonprofits. CSS holds Community Day volunteer events each October and February.

    This fall’s service projects included activities such as reading to and coordinating games with the after-school programs at Homecroft Elementary School and Myers Wilkins Community School Collaborative, winterizing a sailing pier on Park Point, and fixing up a Duluth home with Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity.

