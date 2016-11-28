Area gardener honored posthumously for service

Hurst, who passed away last April, was honored for having been a driving force in Duluth’s garden clubs for the past 17 years. A St. Louis County Master Gardener, Hurst was deeply involved with horticulture scholarship programs and served as president of MSHS District 8 from 2009-12. She also served as president from 2002-03 for the Duluth Garden Flower Society. During her 17-year membership with DGFS, Hurst brought her energy, wonderful ideas and keen sense of humor to many events, including the Gardening Affair conferences, bus tours for members and fundraising projects.

While serving DGFS, Hurst also co-founded the Gitchee Gumee Garden Club and was a member of Duluth Public Library’s Bookworm Garden Club. One of her most notable community contributions was when she and Anne Fink secured plants valued at more than $200,000 for the renovation of the Ordean East Middle School in 2000.