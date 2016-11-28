Make a Difference for Nov. 27, 2016

Ruby’s Pantry will distribute food from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at Arrowhead Town Hall in Brookston, 9798 U.S. Highway 2. A $20 cash donation at the door will be appreciated.

The annual Chancellor’s Ball is from 6-11:30 p.m. Saturday in Yellowjacket Union at University of Wisconsin-Superior, 1605 Catlin Ave. The event is hosted by UWS chancellor Renée Wachter and the UWS Alumni Association Board of Directors.

Tickets are $75 and include a reception with butlered hors d’oeuvres, dinner and dessert, live music by Mynx, a silent auction and spirits raffle, and a game of heads-or-tails. Proceeds support UWS scholarships. Call (715) 394-8452 or visit uwsuper.edu/alumni to register.

Churchill Elementary School’s ninth annual Holiday Expo fundraiser is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 515 Granite St. in Cloquet, in conjunction with Cloquet’s Home for the Holidays event. The expo will feature more than 100 vendors, a Santa Claus photo shoot, a bake sale and raffle, Scholastic Book Fair and live entertainment. Admission is free.

A pancake breakfast sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 171 will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids under 12.

Proceeds from the event support the Project Joy Backpack Program, which provides food for 40 Churchill students to feed them through the weekend. Proceeds also benefit the Churchill Partners in Education and a high school group that will travel to Costa Rica this spring.

For questions, contact Michelle Kilroy at (218) 879-3308, ext. 4301.

The Humane Society of Douglas Countywill sell Lynne Marie fudge and other items during the It’s a Country Christmas bazaar and craft sale to raise funds for the Superior Animal Shelter. Country Christmas will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Superior Town Hall, 4917 S. State Road 35.

Memorial Blood Centers will offer the following blood drives across the Northland. Call (888) GIVE-BLD (448-3253) or go to mbc.org for eligibility guidelines and to schedule an appointment.

Monday: 9 a.m. to noon, Essentia Health Business Services Center, 4614 Mike Colalillo Drive, Duluth.

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, 2101 14th St., Cloquet.

Tuesday: 8-10:30 a.m., Enbridge Energy Technicians Building, 2425 E. 24th St., Superior.

Tuesday: 1-4 p.m., Enbridge Energy Superior City Center, 1409 Hammond Ave., second floor, Superior.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Essentia Health East, 407 E. Third St., Duluth.

Wednesday: 8-11 a.m., Paulucci Building, 525 S. Lake Ave., Duluth.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to noon, Enbridge East Duluth and Technology Village, 11 E. Superior St., Duluth.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirby Student Center at University of Minnesota Duluth, 1120 Kirby Drive, Duluth.

Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Deer River High School, 101 First Ave. N.E., Deer River.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., ElderCircle Community Drive, Ogle’s Marketplace Foods, 503 N.W. Fourth St., Grand Rapids, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chisholm High School, 301 S.W. Fourth St., Chisholm.

Hermantown class of 1976’s Free Range Chicks will host a winter clothing drive for CHUM during the It’s A Chick Christmas — Old Fashioned Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Lafayette Community Center, 3026 Minnesota Ave., Duluth. The Chicks are calling for new donations of pre-school size gloves, hats, boots and snowpants. More information is at fb.me/freerangechicks76.

Bent Paddle Brewing will release its Climate Generation Black IPA limited edition beer at its brewery, local bars and restaurants by the second week of December. A portion of the brew’s proceeds will benefit Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy in support of its efforts to engage communities in solutions to climate change.

DONATIONS APPRECIATED

American Indian Community Housing Organization seeks artwork that represents the movement to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, Standing Rock or the sacredness of water for display at its Dec. 9 Standing Strong for Our Precious Water Art Exhibit and Benefit. The deadline for art submission is Thursday. To submit art, email standingstrongexhibit@gmail.com with the following information: title, size, medium, artist, a brief explanation on how the art connects to the benefit’s theme, and the price and percentage of proceeds to be donated to Standing Rock. For questions, call Wendy at (607) 760-8235 or Moira at (218) 722-7225.

Grandmothers for Peace Toy Drive is collecting toys that promote peaceful play from Nov. 19 to Dec. 19 and donating them to Daboo’igan, an American Indian women and children’s shelter in Duluth; the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse in Superior; St. Vincent De Paul in Superior; and Superior Community Action Agency.

Duluth drop-off sites include Peace United Church of Christ, 111 N 11th St.; Chester Creek Cafe, 1902 Eighth St.; and the Women’s Action Resource Center in the Kirby Student Center at University of Minnesota Duluth, 1120 Kirby Drive.

Superior drop-off sites are Take 2 Consignments, 1202 Belknap St.; Cathedral of Christ the King, 1111 Belknap St.; and Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave.

AT&T and The Salvation Army are teaming up to collect toys for Duluth youth until Dec. 11. Toys can be dropped at AT&T locations in the Twin Ports including 1600 Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth; 224 East Central Entrance in Duluth; and 3827 Tower Ave., Suite B, in Superior. The Salvation Army will distribute the donated toys.

Barnes and Noble, in partnership with St. Luke’s Foundation, will be collecting children's books during the Holiday Book Drive now until January 1. Donated books will be given to pediatrics for use in the hospitals and clinics through SLF. For questions, call Shari Illig at (218) 786-0714.



VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Age Well Arrowhead seeks volunteers for its grocery delivery program for older adults, Groceries-To-Go, which will begin in January.

Volunteers can act as order takers, shoppers and delivery drivers. Order takers will field inbound calls from homebound seniors who wish to place a grocery order. Shoppers will fulfill orders for homebound seniors at local grocery stores. Drivers will pick up and deliver grocery orders to homebound seniors.

Sign up by calling volunteer coordinator, Kim Hileman, at (218) 623-7805 or email kimh@agewellarrowhead.org.