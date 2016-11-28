Youths build robots at local camp
Denfeld Nation Automation held its third annual LEGO Robotics Camp for area children in August at Duluth Denfeld High School. DNA Team 4009’s For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology students mentored young campers in building a robot designed to complete multiple tasks.
At the end of the two-week camp, LEGO campers modified their robots to compete with each other in sumo bot matches. The objective was to push the other robots out of a circular arena.