Rock the Block volunteers stand on top of a new deck they built. Pictured are (front row, from left) Alice Kallinen and Jonathan; and (back row, from left) pastor Shelley Cheney, Jane Rannow, Vaughn Hoff, Vane Hoff and Ken Rannow.

Volunteer painters “rocked the block” in Silver Bay in September, repairing the exteriors of five houses through A Brush With Kindness, a program through Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity. During Habitat’s Rock the Block, volunteers from area church congregations, Habitat and Thrivent Financial in Duluth worked on low-income houses throughout Silver Bay, performing projects such as painting, deck and stair repair, door installation and improving the outdoor yard environment. The congregations and Thrivent Repairs grant program also did the underwriting for the cost of the program. Participating congregations included Silver Bay’s Sychar Lutheran, Bay Area Vineyard, United Protestant, Faith Lutheran, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Palisade Baptist.