Korhonen, Swanson win Rivet trail run
Seth Korhonen, 22, of Brule, and Brenda Swanson,46, of Two Harbors, won the Rivet 5K Run/Walk at Pattison State Park in rural Superior earlier this month. Korhonen, who holds the course record of 20:27, stepped over the line in 20:35. Swanson crossed the finish in 23:47. This fall’s 98 race participants ran along the trail which follows the Black River past the park’s Big and Little Manitou Falls.
Denfeld soccer player named to Wells Fargo’s All-Tournament Team
Duluth Denfeld High School soccer player Jon Faynik was named a recipient of Wells Fargo’s All-Tournament Team Award for Class A boys soccer. Faynik was chosen based on his exceptional sportsmanship, team commitment, athletic ability and leadership during the state high school tournament. He and 15 other players were selected for the award by a panel of coaches attending the tournament.