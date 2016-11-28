Korhonen, Swanson win Rivet trail run

Seth Korhonen, 22, of Brule, and Brenda Swanson,46, of Two Harbors, won the Rivet 5K Run/Walk at Pattison State Park in rural Superior earlier this month. Korhonen, who holds the course record of 20:27, stepped over the line in 20:35. Swanson crossed the finish in 23:47. This fall’s 98 race participants ran along the trail which follows the Black River past the park’s Big and Little Manitou Falls.