Benedictine Health System celebrates volunteers

This year’s Benedictine Health System Awards were presented during the annual Leadership Conference in September at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The awards include the Benedictine Spirit Award, Benedictine Horizon Award and Trustee of the Year Award.Prince of Peace Care Center of Ellendale, N.D., received the Benedictine Spirit Award – Internal Community Focus for developing a solution to meet the diverse needs of residents while providing purposeful therapeutic programming. Every day, residents assist in caring for hens with chores such as feeding, watering, changing bedding and gathering eggs. They also help wash and package eggs to donate to the community food pantry.Benedictine Health Center at Innsbruck in New Brighton, Minn., received the Benedictine Spirit Award — External Community Focus award for their efforts to bring the Christmas spirit to others. BHC Innsbruck partnered with St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and Assisting Better Lives for Elders to create and deliver Christmas baskets to older parishioners. The items for the baskets were donated by associates, family members, volunteers, parishioners, and residents who go on a special shopping outing to purchase basket items. This past Christmas 68 baskets were assembled and delivered.The Benedictine Horizon Award was given to the Auxiliary at Benedictine Living Community of Duluth and Sister Mary Kay Hadican of Nazareth Living Community in St. Louis, Mo. The Benedictine Horizon Award honors the exceptional leadership of those who volunteer for the development council or Associated Foundation of the Benedictine Health System Foundation.During their 30 years of existence, the Auxiliary has supported programs financially and through their extensive volunteer efforts. The Auxiliary operates a gift shop on campus and holds many additional fundraising activities throughout the year. Their largest fundraising event is an annual jewelry sale that raises $10,000 per year. In addition, during times of growth, the Auxiliary has also contributed to the community building campaign.Sister Mary Kay Hadican was selected for this honor because of her commitment to the mission and core values of Nazareth Living Community and BHS. She serves as a board member of both Nazareth Living Community’s Operations and Foundation Boards, and was chair of the capital campaign which exceeded projections by 16 percent. Sister Mary Kay has helped raise more than $1.7 million through her personal visits, connections, letters, phone calls and persistence.Each year, a member of a participating organization board is honored with the Trustee of the Year Award for exceptional participation, and leadership and guidance both within the facility’s governance responsibilities and the community served.This year’s recipients, Romeo and Mary Ann Cyr, have been partners in service with the Benedictine Health System and the Benedictine Care Center communities for more than 19 years. Both bring their extensive community service experiences to their roles with BHS, its member organizations, the Benedictine Health System Foundation and its associated foundations. Written by Julie Sellers, marketing manager of Benedictine Health System