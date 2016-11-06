Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    A SISTER CITY VISIT -- Superior residents enjoy summer trip in Japan

    By Rani Gill, chief of staff to Superior mayor’s office Today at 2:00 a.m.
    The Superior group posed with their new Japanese friend (left) during the religious Ami Festival. Pictured (from left) are Naomi Lear, Morgan Anderson, Aaliyah Paxton, Christy Wilmore and Shane Kroeplin. (Photo by Tanna Heitman.) 1 / 5
    Abigail Willmore (back right) joins Japanese youth during their school lunch. Photo by Tanna Heitman. 2 / 5
    The Superior group took a seafood cooking class during their visit to Japan. Pictured with their cooked product are (from left) Shari Kosubuski, cooking class teacher, Christy Willmore and Tanna Heitman. 3 / 5
    Dressed in traditional Japanese kimonos are (front row, from left) Samuel Kroeplin and Henry Hovanick; (middle row, from left) William McClellan, Gabriel Kroeplin and Noah Lear; and (back row, from left) Greg Moore, Shane Kroeplin and Mike Herrick. 4 / 5
    Superior’s Mike Herrick (second from right) holds up the Japanese calligraphy art he created during a shodo class along with other class participants. 5 / 5
     
    A group of 20 Superior residents made a trip to Superior’s Sister City Ami Machi, Japan, in August as part of the Sister City Exchange Program. The 12 students and eight adults stayed with Japanese host families and participated in various cultural events and experiences throughout their nine-day visit. 
    The group included adults Tanna Heitman, Christy Willmore, Serena McClellan, Shane Kroeplin, Dede Herrick, Bob Furhman, Shari Kosubuski, Greg Moore and Eighth District City Councilor Mike Herrick; and students Willem McClellan, Samuel Kroeplin, Gabriel Kroeplin, Noah Lear, Morgan Anderson, Naomi Lear, Sierra Fanaselle, Tabitha Moore, Aaliyah Paxton, Henry Hovanick, Olivia Pennington and Abigail Wilmore. 
     
    Explore related topics:communityscrapbook
    Advertisement
    randomness