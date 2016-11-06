A SISTER CITY VISIT -- Superior residents enjoy summer trip in Japan
A group of 20 Superior residents made a trip to Superior’s Sister City Ami Machi, Japan, in August as part of the Sister City Exchange Program. The 12 students and eight adults stayed with Japanese host families and participated in various cultural events and experiences throughout their nine-day visit.
The group included adults Tanna Heitman, Christy Willmore, Serena McClellan, Shane Kroeplin, Dede Herrick, Bob Furhman, Shari Kosubuski, Greg Moore and Eighth District City Councilor Mike Herrick; and students Willem McClellan, Samuel Kroeplin, Gabriel Kroeplin, Noah Lear, Morgan Anderson, Naomi Lear, Sierra Fanaselle, Tabitha Moore, Aaliyah Paxton, Henry Hovanick, Olivia Pennington and Abigail Wilmore.