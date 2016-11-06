The Superior group posed with their new Japanese friend (left) during the religious Ami Festival. Pictured (from left) are Naomi Lear, Morgan Anderson, Aaliyah Paxton, Christy Wilmore and Shane Kroeplin. (Photo by Tanna Heitman.) 1 / 5

Abigail Willmore (back right) joins Japanese youth during their school lunch. Photo by Tanna Heitman. 2 / 5

The Superior group took a seafood cooking class during their visit to Japan. Pictured with their cooked product are (from left) Shari Kosubuski, cooking class teacher, Christy Willmore and Tanna Heitman. 3 / 5

Dressed in traditional Japanese kimonos are (front row, from left) Samuel Kroeplin and Henry Hovanick; (middle row, from left) William McClellan, Gabriel Kroeplin and Noah Lear; and (back row, from left) Greg Moore, Shane Kroeplin and Mike Herrick. 4 / 5