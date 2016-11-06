Faces for Nov. 6, 2016

Quad Cities Food Shelf in Gilbert was named Agency Partner of the Year during September’s Hunger Action Month. Pictured are (from left) Second Harvest’s Kelley Johnson and Shaye Moris, and Quad Cities’ Bonnie Ebnet, Gloria Gagnon, Michelle Larson and Jeff Zadra. 1 / 21

Essentia Health was named Financial Contributor of the Year during September’s Hunger Action Month. Second Harvest’s Shaye Moris (left) doned the award on Essentia Health’s Ron Alston. 2 / 21

Hunger Action Month’s Michael E. Miner Board Leadership award went to Dawn Erickson of Amsoil (middle), posing with Second Harvest’s Shaye Moris (left) and Judi Van Dell of North Shore Bank of Commerce. Erickson was recognized for her leadership on the Second Harvest board of directors during. She serves as board vice chair, governance committee chair, and member of the executive committee. 3 / 21

Second Harvest’s (from left) Heather Murphy and Shaye Moris pose with Susan Ryan of Upper Lakes Foods, which was named Food Donor of the Year during September’s Hunger Action Month. 4 / 21

For Hunger Action Month, Dave Beran (middle) was named Volunteer of the Year for having contributed more than 165 hours to the Hermantown Area Food Shelf during the last year. In addition, he donates fresh produce from his garden. Congratulating him are Shaye Moris (right) and Jill Ruthford of Second Harvest. 5 / 21

South Ridge School principal Andy Bernard (left) stands with Buria (middle) and South Ridge visual and media art instructor Carolyn Olson (right). 6 / 21

Pictured are (from left) Daniel and Char Kerelko of Kid’s Closet with rotarian Michelle Buria. 7 / 21

Mrs. Camper’s first grade class at North Shore Community School and their sixth grade reading buddies stand around one of the school’s new apple trees. 8 / 21

Pictured are (back row, from left) KSKJ Life’s Frank and Sharon Bucar; Gary New Duluth Development Alliance’s Mark Boben and Francis Morris; and Marshall Talley of the YMCA. The children in the front row are participants in the after school activities at the Gary-New Duluth community center. 9 / 21

Duluth Boy Scouts (from left) Alex Wilcox, Jackson Spry and Noah Jackson of Troop 44, and Micheal Beauregard and Chris Michalski of French River Lutheran Church’s Troop 162 became Eagle Scouts in October. 10 / 21

Michalski 11 / 21

Beauregard 12 / 21

Duluth East Key Club raised more than $2,300 during its annual Camp in a Box event in October. 13 / 21

Rotarian Deanna Benson (left) sells a bouquet of roses to a local community member. 14 / 21

Lahti Charitable Trust donated a gift of $2,000 to Duluth Marshall School’s FIRST robotics competition team, Team 4230 TopperBots, in support of their upcoming season. Pictured are (from left) Marshall School upper school principal Brandon Neblett, TopperBots coach and upper school teacher Paul Schonfeld, RBC Wealth Management’s Michael Rosenzweig, and TopperBots members Allie Johnson and Josh Hoyum. 15 / 21

Duluth’s Glen Avon Presbyterian Church and Temple Israel are celebrating the Jewish season of Sukkot by working together to build a shelter with Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity. 16 / 21

Extension committees take a wagon ride through the Cloquet Forestry Center. 17 / 21

Four missionaries with Jesus Christ Church of Latter Day Saints and members of the Duluth Rowing Club helped Temple Emanuel Cemetery in the Woodland neighborhood clean up fallen trees and debris from the July 21 windstorm. In all, the cemetery lost 30 pine and maple trees. 18 / 21

4-H group makes patriotic pillowcases. 19 / 21

Nicole Hendry and Nathan Tunell 20 / 21