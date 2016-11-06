Faces for Nov. 6, 2016
COMMUNITY LEADERS
- Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank recognized the following partners in their hunger-relief work during Hunger Action Month in September: Essentia Health, Upper Lakes Foods, Dave Beran, Dawn Erickson and Quad Cities Food Shelf.
Essentia Health was named Financial Contributor of the Year during September’s Hunger Action Month. Second Harvest’s Shaye Moris (left) doned the award on Essentia Health’s Ron Alston.
Second Harvest’s (from left) Heather Murphy and Shaye Moris pose with Susan Ryan of Upper Lakes Foods, which was named Food Donor of the Year during September’s Hunger Action Month.
For Hunger Action Month, Dave Beran (middle) was named Volunteer of the Year for having contributed more than 165 hours to the Hermantown Area Food Shelf during the last year. In addition, he donates fresh produce from his garden. Congratulating him are Shaye Moris (right) and Jill Ruthford of Second Harvest.
Hunger Action Month’s Michael E. Miner Board Leadership award went to Dawn Erickson of Amsoil (middle), posing with Second Harvest’s Shaye Moris (left) and Judi Van Dell of North Shore Bank of Commerce. Erickson was recognized for her leadership on the Second Harvest board of directors during. She serves as board vice chair, governance committee chair, and member of the executive committee.
Quad Cities Food Shelf in Gilbert was named Agency Partner of the Year during September’s Hunger Action Month. Pictured are (from left) Second Harvest’s Kelley Johnson and Shaye Moris, and Quad Cities’ Bonnie Ebnet, Gloria Gagnon, Michelle Larson and Jeff Zadra.
Kiwanis Club of the Port of Duluth announced the following local officers during its 45th anniversary celebration: Cordelia Swanson, president; Tim Rogertine, president elect; Joe Hesch, treasurer; Dick Hane, secretary; 2014-17 members Kevin O’Brien and Bob Ward; 2015-18 members Anna Tanski and Chris Stolan; and 2016-19 members Sharon Turnboom and Jeremy O’Connor.
Ward, Hesch and Hane also received the Legion of Honor Award from Kiwanis International in recognition of their 40 years of membership. O’Brien won the award for his 25-year membership. All awardees are past presidents, and Hesch is past governor and current lieutenant governor.
Lahti Charitable Trust donated a gift of $2,000 to Duluth Marshall School’s FIRST robotics competition team, Team 4230 TopperBots, in support of their upcoming season. Pictured are (from left) Marshall School upper school principal Brandon Neblett, TopperBots coach and upper school teacher Paul Schonfeld, RBC Wealth Management’s Michael Rosenzweig, and TopperBots members Allie Johnson and Josh Hoyum.
Duluth East Key Club raised more than $2,300 during its annual Camp in a Box event in October. Duluth East students slept in refrigerator boxes outside the high school stadium to raise awareness about homelessness. Proceeds will support efforts to provide housing to homeless youth in Minnesota through Duluth’s Life House youth services organization.
Rotarian Deanna Benson (left) sells a bouquet of roses to a local community member.
Duluth Rotary Club 25 raised $50,000 during its annual Rose Sale in October. Duluth Rotary will use the proceeds to benefit volunteer-driven projects in Duluth.
GOOD NEWS
Duluth’s Glen Avon Presbyterian Church and Temple Israel are celebrating the Jewish season of Sukkot by working together to build a shelter with Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity. Once the shelter is finished, it will be moved to the site of the new Habitat home currently under construction in Superior.
In an effort to build social bridges and make stronger community connections, members of the Carlton County and Pine County Extension Committees took a wagon ride through the Cloquet Forestry Center in October. Pictured are (front row, from left) Roger Arney, Pine County commissioner Josh Mohr, Nathan Winter, SNAP-ED member Sarah Everson, Ann Rust, Cindy Darwin, Carol Waldrf, Paul Gassert, and Carlton County commissioner Gary Peterson; (middle row, from left) Donna Zastera, Carol Jelinek, Michelle Michaelson, Linda Defenbaugh, Kari Holmberg and Mary Lange; and (back row, from left) Marna Butler-Fasteland, Mardi Harder, Troy Salzer, Susanne Hinrichs, Roxanne Orvis and Maddie Amundson. Not pictured are Terry Salmela and Lyn Jutila.
Four missionaries with Jesus Christ Church of Latter Day Saints and members of the Duluth Rowing Club helped Temple Emanuel Cemetery in the Woodland neighborhood clean up fallen trees and debris from the July 21 windstorm. In all, the cemetery lost 30 pine and maple trees.
Kids with a 4-H group in Becker County made patriotic pillowcases using material donated by Quilts of Valor.
Beginning Veterans Day on Friday, Essentia Health will honor veterans entering hospice care with patriotic pillowcases in addition to the We Honor Veterans program’s certificates of appreciation, pins and flags.
LEARNING NOTES
Cloquet Senior High School Business Department named Holly McGinn the Business Student of the Month. McGinn is involved in varsity soccer, skiing, golf, fall musical, student council, Yearbook and the Senior Executive Board. She is also yell-leader, link crew leader, a junior rotarian and a volunteer at the Crookston Food Shelf. Her parents are Michelle Turk and Mike McGinn.
Superior Rotary Club selected Superior High School seniors Nicole Hendry and Nathan Tunell as December student rotarians. Both students are members of National Honor Society, serve as Senior Mentors, participate in the Superior-Douglas County Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Program, and are active in extracurricular activities such as sports, clubs and organizations.
After graduation, they both plan to attend college, Hendry at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to pursue a degree in international business, and Tunell at Bethel University to study bio-chemistry. After his bachelor degree, Tunell plans to pursue medical school.
Hendry’s parents are Beth and Steve Hendry. Tunell is the son of Rene and Richard Tenell.