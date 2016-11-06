Make a Difference for Nov. 6, 2016

• Affinity Plus Foundation's annual Online Silent Auction goes until 8 p.m. Monday. The auction features more than 400 baskets and items for bid at affinityplusfoundation.org/events/silent-auction. Proceeds help fund Affinity's community and cultivator grants, which are annually distributed across the state to support financial literacy and education. For more information, call Amy Hanson at (651) 312-9684 or email ahanson@affinityplus.org.

• Memorial Blood Centers will offer the following blood drives across the Northland. Call (888) GIVE-BLD (448-3253) or go to mbc.org for eligibility guidelines and to schedule an appointment.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Mesabi East High School, 601 N. First St. W., Aurora.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hibbing High School, 800 E. 21st St.

Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., UnitedHealthcare, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Duluth.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cherry School Student Council, 3943 Tamminen Road, Iron.

Wednesday: 7:30-11:30 a.m., Harbor City International School, 332 W. Michigan St., Duluth.

Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermantown High School, 4335 Hawk Circle Drive.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., AAR, 4600 Stebner Road, Duluth.

Thursday: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Environmental Protection Agency, 6201 Congdon Blvd., Duluth.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Greenway Student Council, Greenway High School, 308 Roosevelt Ave., Coleraine.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Essentia Clinic-Deer River, 115 10th Ave. N.E.

• Assumption Catholic School in Hibbing is raising money for the Hibbing VFW post 1221 during its inaugural Veteran's Day Star Salute at 10 a.m. Thursday on the field next to the school at 2310 Seventh Ave. E. Students will solicit donations before the ceremony begins. The ceremony will feature students waving flags while standing in a star formation and singing "God Bless America" to honor local veterans. There will be coffee and muffins afterward in St. Leo's Hall.

• The sixth annual Evening of the Arts! event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth. Choice, Unlimited's Arts program students will share their creativity and talent during an evening of music, poetry, paintings, dance and theatre. The cost is $5 at the door and proceeds benefit Choice Unlimited's arts program. Call (218) 725-5869 or email aroseen@choiceunlimited.org for information.

• Lakeside's Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd will host a marketplace fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1325 N. 45th Ave. E. The marketplace will feature a silent auction, coffee and bake shop, handcrafted artisan boutique and emporium. Proceeds benefit the church's mission and ministry.

• Junior League of Duluth's Festival of Trees craft show will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive. The fundraiser will feature more than 170 local crafters and vendors, a variety of live entertainment, decorated holiday trees, live Santas, auctions and raffles. Tickets are $6 Saturday and $4 Sunday; children are free. There is a $1 ticket discount with the donation of a nonperishable food item for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. Proceeds will fund the Junior League and community projects.

• Photo: MaD_RivetRun.jpg

The Fall 5K Rivet Run/Walk will start at noon Sunday at Pattison State Park, 6294 S. State Road 35, Superior. The course runs on trails through the park. Tickets are $35 and proceeds help with maintaining and upgrading park trails. To register, go to zapevent.com/reg/event/8903. For questions, contact Eve Graves at evewgraves@gmail.com or (218) 355-0960.

• Thrivent Team in Action and FRLC Outreach and Hospitality Committee will have a family fun bingo night starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at French River Lutheran Church, 5310 Ryan Road, Duluth. There will be food available for purchase and game prizes, including the grand prize of a turkey dinner. Games will be 25 cents to $1. Bring a nonperishable food item to get one 25-cent game for free. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

DONATIONS APPRECIATED

• Super One Foods and Miller-Dwan Foundation are working together to raise funds for Solvay Hospice House. Through the end of November, area Super One Foods will be selling $1 paper house ornaments to benefit the hospice center. Purchase your paper house ornament at one of the following locations: Kenwood, Lakeside, Miller Hill Mall, Pike Lake, Plaza and West Duluth stores in Duluth; East Second Street and Oakes Avenue in Superior; Cloquet; Two Harbors; and Hibbing.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

• The following are volunteer opportunities supported by Head of the Lakes United Way Volunteer Center. Visit volunteerduluth.org to view opportunities from all affiliates.

Kids Voting USA needs volunteers to help youth vote on election day, Tuesday. Volunteers help set up and tally ballots at each participating precinct location. Volunteer shifts will be from 2:30-5:30 p.m. and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Interested individuals or groups can sign up online at bit.ly/KVDuluthVolunteer.

Making A Difference Fundraising Event seeks volunteers to help run its Thursday event. Responsibilities include cataloging auction items Wednesday, and setting up and taking down silent and live auctions Thursday. Call Kathy Thompson to volunteer at (715) 392-4157 or kathy.thompson@harborhousecs.org.

Day of Caring needs individuals and groups of volunteers to help complete much needed projects at local nonprofit agencies throughout the day on Dec. 7. Sign up at a local nonprofit at volunteerduluth.org. For questions, call Liz Pawlik at (218) 726-4889 or email epawlik@hlunitedway.org.

• Age Well Arrowhead needs volunteer Snow Angels to help the elderly and disabled remove snow on their sidewalks and driveways throughout the winter. To help, call volunteer coordinator Kim Hileman at (218) 623-7805 or kimh@agewellarrowhead.org.

• Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank seeks many volunteers to help keep things at the food bank running smoothly. Call Jill Ruthford at (218) 727-5653, ext. 110, or email jill@northernlakesfoodbank.org for information.

Second Harvest's warehouse needs help with sanitizing and keeping the building safe. Volunteers will assist staff with stringent sanitation requirements and sweep, dust, mop or sanitize the warehouse and clean room. This is a wonderful opportunity for small to large groups. Must be able to stand, lift, bend and follow warehouse safety procedures. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing.

Volunteers at the warehouse can also help prepare some of the more than 950 boxes of commodity food that are distributed to in-need mothers, children and seniors throughout the region as part of the Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors and Mother and Children programs. Must be able to stand, lift, bend and follow warehouse safety procedures. Evening hours are available.

• North House Folk School has many volunteer opportunities. Volunteers distribute catalogs, host programs during special events, assist with mailings and so much more.

To volunteer, contact Kelly Dupre, volunteer and classroom coordinator, at (888) 387-9762 or (218) 387-9762, or go to northhouse.org.

• Lake Superior Squadron 101 of the Commemorative Air Force seeks volunteers to help at the Armed Forces Museum. The Squadron is located in Hangar 101 of the old Duluth Air Base at 4931 Airport Road in Hermantown.

Volunteers can be anyone with prior military service who are looking for an opportunity to volunteer, retired airline airframe and powerplant mechanics or retired U.S. Air Force or other military aviation maintenance technicians, those interested in preserving history and anyone interested in helping to restore a World War II Consolidated PBY Catalina.

Call (218) 733-0639 or visit the hangar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Go to cafduluth.com or email caflss101@gmail.com for more information.