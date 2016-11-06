Mentor Duluth for Nov. 6, 2016

Christopher would love to go hunting with his mentor. He also enjoys basketball, volleyball and soccer. Although he didn't state it outwardly, he seems to really love science as well. He is up for trying just about anything.

Christopher would like a mentor who will take him hunting, fishing and looking in antique shops. He said a mentor who is smart and funny would be a good fit. A male mentor, any age, who will try new things and give him one-on-one time would also be a wonderful fit.

When asked what he wanted to be when he grows up, he said he'd like to be a chemist, mechanical engineer, chemical engineer, teacher or a chef.

To mentor Christopher, contact Jessica Johnson (218) 722-4745, ext. 124, or email jjohnson

• YMCA, (218) 722-4745, ext. 120

• Boys & Girls Club of Duluth, (218) 725-7706, ext. 518

• Neighborhood Youth Services, (218) 723-3523

• Valley Youth Centers, (218) 721-2334

• YWCA of Duluth, (218) 722-7425, ext. 108

• Proctor Area Community Center, (218) 628-6294

• Mentor Superior, (218) 393-9160