    YourSports for Oct. 30, 2016

    By News Tribune Today at 2:00 a.m.
    Wearing a red wig and pink leggings, Eric Hartmark leads the 2016 Pumpkin Run off the start of the race.1 / 5
    Star Wars characters (from left) Andrew, Kristen, Addison and Dylan Kozelouzek of Cloquet run together during the Pumpkin Run in Cloquet.2 / 5
    Karla Pankow of Bruno ran the 5K race dressed as a piece of bacon.3 / 5
    Though dressed as a turtle, Braidon Bergeron, 6, of Cloquet speeds to the finish line. 4 / 5
    Elisa Garibay of Superior and Jennifer Zimpel of Duluth ran as pumpkins.5 / 5

    Halloween ghouls go for a run

    Garbed in Halloween costumes varying from superheros to bacon strips, more than 360 racers ran and walked the 11th annual Pumpkin Run and Walk 5K this month at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet.

    Six-time Pumpkin Run champion Eric Hartmark of Duluth coasted ahead to the finish line in 16:49 to win the men's division. Samantha Anderson of Wrenshall passed frontrunner Stephanie Wisniewski of Duluth in the final steps of the race for her first Pumpkin Run win. Anderson's winning time of 22:07 edged Wisniewski by 1.5 seconds.

    Sara Cherne of Duluth established a new age-group record, crossing the finish in 27:58 in the women's 60-69 age group. The previous record was 28:48 by Sharon Archambault of Moose Lake, set in 2013.

    Each year, the Pumpkin Run awards medals to the fastest Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College students in the race. This year, Ryan Bradley of Duluth repeated as the Fond du Lac men's division winner in 20 minutes flat, and Amarah Parks of Carlton won the women's division in 27:30.

