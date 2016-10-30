YourSports for Oct. 30, 2016

Six-time Pumpkin Run champion Eric Hartmark of Duluth coasted ahead to the finish line in 16:49 to win the men's division. Samantha Anderson of Wrenshall passed frontrunner Stephanie Wisniewski of Duluth in the final steps of the race for her first Pumpkin Run win. Anderson's winning time of 22:07 edged Wisniewski by 1.5 seconds.

Sara Cherne of Duluth established a new age-group record, crossing the finish in 27:58 in the women's 60-69 age group. The previous record was 28:48 by Sharon Archambault of Moose Lake, set in 2013.

Each year, the Pumpkin Run awards medals to the fastest Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College students in the race. This year, Ryan Bradley of Duluth repeated as the Fond du Lac men's division winner in 20 minutes flat, and Amarah Parks of Carlton won the women's division in 27:30.