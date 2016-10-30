Mentor Duluth for Oct. 30, 2016

Isaac is shy at first, but once he warms up, he doesn’t stop. His mom and older brothers are very important to him.

When Isaac grows up, he wants to be a professional basketball player. If given three wishes, they would be to be the richest man on earth, the best rapper and able to go swimming whenever he wants.

Isaac would like a mentor he can play basketball with and would also take him swimming. His mom wants someone who’s patient, understanding, energetic and who will help Isaac grow as a person.

To mentor Isaac, contact Jayde Kalkbrenner at (218) 725-7706 or jkalkbrenner@bgcnorth.org. To mentor another child, contact Mentor Duluth by calling one of the following: