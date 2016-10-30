Mentor Duluth for Oct. 30, 2016
Mentor Duluth matches caring adults with children who can benefit from positive role models.
Isaac, 11
Isaac likes to be active and try new activities. His favorite things to do so far are basketball, roller-skating and swimming. He also likes music, dancing and playing video games.
Isaac is shy at first, but once he warms up, he doesn’t stop. His mom and older brothers are very important to him.
When Isaac grows up, he wants to be a professional basketball player. If given three wishes, they would be to be the richest man on earth, the best rapper and able to go swimming whenever he wants.
Isaac would like a mentor he can play basketball with and would also take him swimming. His mom wants someone who’s patient, understanding, energetic and who will help Isaac grow as a person.
To mentor Isaac, contact Jayde Kalkbrenner at (218) 725-7706 or jkalkbrenner@bgcnorth.org. To mentor another child, contact Mentor Duluth by calling one of the following:
YMCA, (218) 722-4745, ext. 120
Boys & Girls Club of Duluth, (218) 725-7706, ext. 518
Neighborhood Youth Services, (218) 723-3523
Valley Youth Centers, (218) 721-2334
YWCA of Duluth, (218) 722-7425, ext. 108
Proctor Area Community Center, (218) 628-6294
- Mentor Superior, (218) 393-9160