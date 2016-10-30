Faces for Oct. 30, 2016
DONATIONS
• Northland Subway raised $4,973 for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank during its annual spring Feed the Northland food and fund drive.
GRANTS
• Lahti Family Foundation gifted two $10,000 grants to Life House in Duluth — one for general support and the other for the Sol House program. Pictured are Michael Rosenzweig of RBC Wealth Management (left) presenting a check to Life House's development director Karen Harden (center) and development associate Margie Nelson.
COMMUNITY LEADERS
• Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency in Virginia named Jeff Kletscher chairperson of the board of directors. Kletscher, the mayor of Floodwood, replaced Steve Raukar.