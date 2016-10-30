Make a Difference for Oct. 30, 2016

Monday: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Carlton High School and Community, 405 Walnut Ave.

Monday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Floodwood High School, 115 W. Fourth Ave.

Monday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moose Lake Community Schools, 413 Birch Ave.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marshall School, 1215 Rice Lake Road, Duluth.

Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Denfeld High School, 401 N. 44th Ave. W., Duluth.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hayward Area Memorial Hospital, 11040 N. St. Road 77.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Superior, corner of Belknap St. and Catlin Ave.

Wednesday: 4:30-7 p.m., Elim Lutheran Church, 6101 Cody St., Duluth.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., sponsored by Hayward High School's National Honor Society, 10320 Greenwood Lane.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., UMD Kirby Student Center, 1120 Kirby Drive, Duluth.

• Ruby's Pantry will have a food distribution from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at Arrowhead Town Hall at 9798 U.S. Highway 2 in Brookston. A $20 cash donation at the door would be appreciated.

• Auxiliaries at three Essentia Health hospitals will be holding their holiday gift shops this week. Proceeds will benefit patients and their families. Gift shop times and locations include:

Thursday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Mary's Medical Center gift shop in the auditorium, second floor, 407 E. Third St., Duluth.

Thursday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Miller Dwan gift shop, lobby level, 502 E. Second St., Duluth.

Friday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Mary's Medical Center gift shop in the auditorium, second floor, 407 E. Third St., Duluth.

Friday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Miller Dwan gift shop, lobby level, 502 E. Second St., Duluth.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, first floor community room, 3500 Tower Ave., Superior.

• Laura Plys and her family and friends will host Project Joy fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. Friday at Duluth Curling Club, 327 Harbor Drive. The event will feature appetizers, dessert, coffee, a cash bar, silent auction, wine wall and entertainment.

Admission is $20 for adults; $10 for kids 6-12; and free for children under 5. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at northernlakesfoodbank.org.

Raised funds will go to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank's BackPack Program in honor of Plys' late husband Patrick Plys. Contact (218) 727-5653 or info@northernlakesfoodbank.org for more information.

• The Lake Superior Marine Museum Association will host its 29th annual Gales of November benefit Friday and Saturday at Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Friday's events will be in the Harborside Room, and Saturday's in the Lake Superior Ballroom. The two-day event will feature marine-related exhibits, lectures, presentations and silent auction of maritime artifacts. Tickets vary from $20-70 and can be purchased online at lsmma.com. Proceeds will benefit LSMMA. For more information, contact info@lsmma.com or (218) 727-2497.

• Duluth Junk Hunt is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Pioneer Hall at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive. There will be an array of junk vendors from Minnesota and Wisconsin showcasing all things vintage, antique and repurposed. Admission is $5; early bird admission is available from 8-10 a.m. Friday. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Duluth's Encounter Youth Center.

Visit duluthjunkhunt.com for more information, or contact Emily at (218) 348-5333 or duluthjunkhunt@gmail.com.

• Lundeen Productions will host the annual Women Rock breast cancer fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Spirit Mountain in Duluth. The fundraiser will benefit St. Luke's Foundation to support breast cancer education, equipment upgrades and care for local breast cancer patients. The event will include vendors, informational booths, demonstrations, a fashion show featuring breast-cancer survivor models and a silent auction. For details, call (218) 727-1177 or email kynze@lundeenproductions.com.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

• Minnesota Reading and Math Corps seek tutors for elementary and middle schools Duluth. Tutors will work in the schools to help children who struggle with reading and math. Training is provided. Tutors must have a high school diploma or equivalent and pass a criminal background check. In return for service, tutors receive a monetary education award to help pay for college education costs, a living stipend and health care and child care assistance.

• A Matter of Balance seeks volunteer coaches to teach a two-hour, eight-week long strengthening workshop for people ages 60 and older. The program is designed to benefit older adults who are concerned about falls or have restricted activities due to the fear of falling. Volunteer trained coaches will receive eight hours of classroom-learning and direct experience with strengthening exercises. This training will be held in Duluth, however coaches will volunteer in their own communities. Registration is limited to 16 potential coaches. For a registration packet or to learn more about A Matter of Balance, contact Rebecca Sash at (218) 529-7531 or rsash@ardc.org.

• St. Louis County Historical Society seeks volunteer gallery attendants for the Ojibwe Gallery featuring Eastman Johnson's paintings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through the end of the summer. Volunteers will interact with gallery visitors, answering questions about the paintings. Training will educate volunteers about the art, history and culture of the exhibit. Volunteers can pick up applications at the society's administrative offices at 506 W. Michigan St. in Duluth, online at thehistorypeople.org, or by contacting Samantha Tubbs by email at samantha@thehistorypeople.org or phone, (218) 576-3114.

• The following are volunteer opportunities supported by Head of the Lakes United Way Volunteer Center. Visit volunteerduluth.org to view opportunities from all affiliates.

Community Action Duluth needs GED tutors to help students pass the GED Test Prep exam. Tutors help with math, reading, science, social studies or writing from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Food and childcare are provided. To sign up, contact Sarah Priest at (218) 726-1612 or sarah@communityactionduluth.org.

Positive Energy Outdoors seeks volunteers to help with its after-school program Adventure Club. The program is for students from kindergarten to fifth grade and combines outdoor education with unstructured nature play.

Volunteers work at least once a week for a month from 1-6 p.m. school days at Lowell Elementary School. Responsibilities include helping Adventure Club staff with planning and running activities. High-quality, all-weather outdoor clothing and footwear are required. Volunteers must pass a background check. Contact Stephanie Love at (218) 391-0147 or info@outdooradventures.org.

Age Well Arrowhead needs volunteer grocery shoppers for its Groceries to Go program. Volunteers fill orders for older adults in the community at 8 a.m. each Wednesday and shop as often as they like. Contact Kim Heilman at (218) 623-7805 or kimh@agewellarrowhead.org.