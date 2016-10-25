Faces for July 24, 2016
DONATIONS
Giants Ridge Recreation Area and East Range Rotary donated 475 pounds of non-perishable food to area food shelves. The food was collected during a four-day food shelf drive at Giants Ridge. East Range Rotary president Craig Johnson matched the donation with $500.
COMMUNITY LEADERS
Arrowhead Regional Arts Council appointed new board member Amber Burns, Margaret Holmes, Paul LaJeunesse and Tammy Mattonen.
Burns is an art teacher and chair for Duluth Marshall High School’s Fine Art Department. She is also the manager for Playhouse Resident Acting Company.
Also art instructors, Holmes teaches at Hibbing Community College and LaJeunesse is an assistant professor at the College of St. Scholastica.
Mattonen is a finance manager for Minnesota Discovery Center, treasurer for Great Minds Learning Center and member of State Arts Board Review Panel.
Duluth Lions Club vice president Kandice Gulbranson of Duluth was awarded the Lions Club International Foundation’s Melvin Jones Humanitarian award. Gulbranson, a 10-year DLC member, was honored for her humanitarian efforts in the community. During her time with the club, she has served on the board of directors, volunteered for community events on a regular basis and will serve as club president next year. Gulbranson is a sales executive at Gizmoz Promotional Products.
American Association of University Women Board for 2016-18 announced its board members (front row, from left) Tina Licaria, Terry Teich, Mary Jo Thomas and Dawn Conlan; (back row, from left) Marilyn Toscano, Minden Hultstrom, Karen Moen, Cindy Blomberg, Zabelle Stodala, LouAnne Siefert and Wendy Williamson. Not pictured are Dorothy Anway, Judy Seliga-Punyko and Gay Trachsel.
EDUCATION NOTES
University of Wisconsin’s Communicating Arts online bachelor’s degree program was ranked ninth out of 30 communications degree programs by BestDegreePrograms.org. The website ranked the programs by their affordability. All 30 were nationally ranked by U.S. News and World Report, The Princeton Review and Forbes Magazine.
LEARNING NOTES
The College of St. Scholastica announced the graduation of the following local students:
Regina Adamy of Duluth, master's degree in management.
Bachelor’s degrees in management: Christopher Dixon of Hermantown, cum laude, and Nicholas Haverkamp, summa cum laude, and Sara Kastal, cum laude, both of Duluth.
Bachelor’s degrees in health information management: Danielle Anderson of Spooner, cum laude, Theresa Angus of Superior, summa cum laude, and Regan Holmes-Katz of Hibbing, summa cum laude.
Jeremy Hinz of Saginaw, summa cum laude, and Zarif Khan of Duluth, cum laude, bachelor’s degrees in computer science/information systems.
Jeanne Antonich of Hibbing and Pilar Aranguren of Duluth each earned family nurse practitioner master's degrees.
Bachelor’s degrees in psychology: Bianca Aspin of Hermantown, summa cum laude, Rachel Harmston of Cook, summa cum laude, and Megan Kreinbring of Ashland, cum laude.
Bachelor’s degrees in nursing: Holli Barteck of Aurora, cum laude, Maari Benda of Gilbert, summa cum laude, Anna Benko of Duluth, cum laude; Luke Borchardt of Duluth, summa cum laude; Amy Campbell of Cloquet, summa cum laude; Hannah Cloutier of Duluth, summa cum laude; Justine Fosle of Duluth, cum laude; Rachael Hoium of Hermantown, cum laude; Amanda Keough of Cotton, summa cum laude; Brooke Krautbauer of Hinckley, cum laude;Dena Krautbauer of Hinckley, summa cum laude; Andrew Laughlin of Duluth, Webster Scholar, cum laude; andHannah Leland of Superior, cum laude.
Bachelor’s degrees in exercise physiology: Kaitlin Box of Deer River, cum laude; Brittani Brennan of Ashland, summa cum laude; and Emily Desmarais of Duluth, cum laude.
Ashley Boyd of McGregor, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree in psychological science.
Heather Bradford of Superior, and Cheyenne Deters of Hermantown, both earned master's degree in teaching.
Natalie Castle of Duluth, summa cum laude, and Jordan Lindholm of Mountain Iron, Webster Scholar and summa cum laude graduate, both earned bachelor’s degree in biochemistry.
Paul Chazovachii of Duluth, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree in chemistry.
Bachelor’s degree in organizational behavior: Jennifer Cozzi of Duluth, summa cum laude; Shelley Herman of Duluth, summa cum laude; and Rhonda Lamke of Palisade, cum laude.
Nathan DeLovely of Duluth, and Kaylen Erchul of Gilbert, both earned master's degree in athletic training.
Lindsey Gallagher of Culver, cum laude, and Sara Devinck of Superior, cum laude, both earned bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Doctorates in physical therapy: Joey DeVlieger and John Hunn, bothof Duluth; Peter Drinkwine of Superior; and Jenna Gibbs and Charles Habermann, both of Proctor.
Elizabeth Gearhart of International Falls, cum laude, bachelor’s degree in mathematics.
Joni Gordon of Bayfield, cum laude, bachelor’s degree in global, cultural and language studies.
Bachelor’s degrees in biology: Evander Grubbe of Superior, cum laude; Emily Hall of Duluth, summa cum laude; and Laurie Hansen of Duluth.
Bachelor’s degrees in social work: Leah Hamm, summa cum laude, Jenna Lipovetz, summa cum laude, and Caitlin Huna of Duluth, cum laude.
Brent Hanson of Hermantown, master's degree in psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.
Leena Hauta of Cook, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Katherine LaFleur of Duluth, Webster Scholar, cum laude, bachelor’s degree in global, cultural language studies.
Theresa Landgren of Duluth, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree in educational studies.
Nicole Jensen of Duluth, master's degree in teaching.
Diana Kleveter-Daigle of Cohasset, master's degree in business administration.
University of Wisconsin-Superior announced recent graduate Moira Villiard, professor Khalil Haji Dokhanchi and Superior police chief Nicholas Alexander received the Community Diversity Award. Villiard won the student category, Dokhanchi was chosen for the staff category and Alexander was selected for the community category.
The three awardees were honored for their commitment to increasing the opportunities to diverse communities during the Multicultural Affairs/First Nations Graduation Reception and Program.
St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church in Duluth awarded Duluth East High School graduates Quentin Miller and Davida Fuller each $1,000 Rev. Arthur Foy III Scholarships. The church awards the scholarship to at least one student of color every year to help fund post-high school education.
Miller plans to attend St. Cloud (Minn) State University and Davida plans to study at Augsburg College in Minneapolis. During high school, Miller played varsity basketball and was involved in Social Justice Club and WE Day volunteering. Davida ran track and field and was a member of Upward Bound, orchestra, Art Club and Gay-Straight Alliance. She also volunteered with Animal Allies and built trails with Conservation Corp.
Rochester (Minn.) Community and Technical College announced Jacey Tuura of Brule graduated with high honors with an associates degree in liberal arts and sciences.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse announced the graduation of the following area students: Shelby Pierce of Duluth, science degree, highest honors; Alleyce Somerville of Melrude, archaeological studies degree, highest honors; Abigail Bronson of Superior, biology degree, honors; Kayli Oakman of Virginia, marketing degree, honors; Jessica Johnston of Duluth, master of student affairs administration in higher education; and Brett Odegard, master of recreation management.
Three area students Angela Liewald of Mercer, Katie Galarno of Saxon and Mariah Cooper of Hayward were initiated into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. Liewald is a student at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and Galarno and Cooper study at University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Steven Kurtz of Aitkin graduated with a masters degree in French and francophone world studies from University of Iowa in Iowa City.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College announced 24 of its students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Alpha Phi Upsilon Chapter. The new members include Keni Anderson, Daquan Braxton, Vienna Kagak, Tawnee Lee, Tracy Mullen, Melanie Nelson, Christopher Robnik, Jonathan Robnik, Desirae Tanner and Todd Tidaback of Cloquet; Eleigha Bower of White Earth, Minn.; Christina Eckstine of Danbury, Wis.; Leann Eisel-Stecyk of Barnum; Liza Forsberg, John Hodgkins, Kelly Lind, Stacey Nordby, Toni Wagner and Jessy Walters of Duluth; Brenda Hansen-Kuhlman of Brookston; Brent Henry of Finlayson; Sydney Nelson of Willow River; Jamie Robbins of Nickerson; and Victor Rollins of Stone Mountain, Ga.
The honor society recognizes two-year college students who maintain a 3.5 or higher cumulative grade point average, are involved in campus activities and hold leadership roles in student organizations.
Troy (Ala.) University announced Pan Tan of Duluth graduated with a master’s degree in computer science.
GRANTS
Miller-Dwan Foundation was awarded a $1,500 grant from Enterprise Holdings Foundation for its Healing Space Campaign, a fundraising effort that will transform the Adult Inpatient Mental Health Unit within the Miller Dwan Building of Essentia Health. Traci Marciniak of Miller-Dwan (right) accepted the grant from Clint Hilinski of Enterprise Holdings (left).
General Mills Foundation gifted Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank a $20,000 grant in recognition of their150th anniversary. Thisgrant will be used to rescue and distribute fresh and perishable food for Northland families in need. Pictured are the region's General Mills employees who selected Second Harvest.
Northland Foundation awarded grants totaling $227,242 to the following local nonprofits, school districts and community organizations.
Aitkin Public Schools: $723 to support the successful transition of children into kindergarten.
Cook County Community YMCA, Grand Marais: $20,000 to help out-of-school-time programming for Cook County youth.
Duluth’s Armory Arts and Music Center: $5,000 for expanding the hours of its Music Resource Center.
Northome’s KIDS PLUS/Northome School: $5,000 to support summer programming for at-risk youth in the Northome area.
Mountain Iron-Buhl High School, Mountain Iron: $5,000 to provide academic support programming to at-risk middle school students.
Duluth Library Foundation: $3,000 to support Teen Anime and Manga Club.
Children’s Mental Health Services, Grand Rapids: $5,000 to go toward staff training in Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.
Minnesota Youth Intervention Programs Association, Ham Lake: $2,000 for the training of youth development professionals in northeast Minnesota.
Life House of Duluth: $20,000 in support of programming to address the educational needs of at-risk and homeless youth.
Cook County School District: $20,000 to help in the adoption of the Orton-Gillingham reading curriculum.
Kids Closet in Duluth: $5,000 for the purchase of outerwear and other clothing for children in need.
Hibbing Public Library: $2,500 in support of its summer reading program for Hibbing area youth.
Depot Commons Association, Grand Rapids: $20,000 for its program that provides soft skills employment training to youth in the Deer River area.
Lake County Developmental Achievement Center, Knife River: $9,100 to support the creation of a volunteer program.
Falls Hunger Coalition, International Falls: $15,000 to provide funding for a voucher program to provide fresh produce and dairy products for food shelf users.
United Way of Carlton County, Cloquet: $1,000 to support a community connect event to link low-income people with resources.
Damiano of Duluth: $5,000 to support the programs of the Damiano Center.
Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault, Duluth: $30,000 to support efforts to prevent sexual exploitation and trafficking and to improve the delivery of inclusive services, particularly to LGBTQ youth and vulnerable adults.
University of Minnesota Duluth Center for Economic Development: $1,200 to support a Profit Mastery workshop for area businesses.
UMD: $2,000 to support a feasibility study for an accelerator program to foster cultural entrepreneurship.
Cherry School, Iron: $1,000 to support a program that focuses on physics and how to apply it in real life.
Boy Scout Troop No. 44, Duluth: $1,000 to support a program that allows students to meet new friends, by creating a bench that encourages students to involve everyone in recess activities.
Life House of Duluth: $1,000 in support of monthly variety shows that give youth the opportunity to show off their talents and offer them a productive way to express themselves.
East Range Academy of Technology and Science, Virginia: $1,000 to support the mentoring of high school students who will help a local child care center and their children with planting and growing vegetables, composting, waste management, gardening and harvesting.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland: $600 for the re-ignition of the Image Makers Photography Program at the local club.
Barnum School District: $1,000 to create a community skating rink, in collaboration with many agencies, to promote community connectedness through activities, dinners and other events.
Ely Knight Hawks 4H Club, Virginia: $609 to support youth in honoring all the volunteers that make possible the many programs for youth throughout the year. The program was also given $125 to provide supplies to the local Dog Bowl team.
North St. Louis County 4H Federation, Virginia: $1,000 to increase the number of students actively engaged in riding horses through the 4-H program in northern St. Louis County.
South St. Louis County 4H, Duluth: $585 to promote the local 4-H programs in rural communities.
Grand Rapids High School: $1,000 to support the hands-on creation of a car through design, presentations and learned technical skills.
Superior High School: $1,000 in support of the Pledgemakers’ special activities that show kids that you can have fun on a Friday night without drugs or alcohol.
Moose Lake School District, Proctor Public School District and McGregor’s KIDS PLUS/Something Cool: $4,500 each to engage older adults in helping to boost academic achievement.
The following school districts were each awarded $5,500 in support of the Rural Aging Initiative: Lake Superior, Moose Lake, Cloquet and Aitkin. Rural Aging Initiative grants were also to the following: McGregor KIDS PLUS/Something Cool, $8,000; Floodwood Services and Training, $3,000; and Avinity Senior Living in McGregor $3,000.
GOOD NEWS
The Emily Program Foundation, which has an eating disorder treatment center in Duluth, received $10,000 in proceeds from the Cities 97 Sampler benefit compilation album. The Minneapolis radio station sold more than 30,000 copies of the album, raising more than $530,000. Sponsors of the sampler album include Target, TCF Bank, By the Yard and Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota.