Faces for July 24, 2016

Northland Foundation awarded grants totaling $227,242 to the following local nonprofits, school districts and community organizations.

Aitkin Public Schools: $723 to support the successful transition of children into kindergarten.

Cook County Community YMCA, Grand Marais: $20,000 to help out-of-school-time programming for Cook County youth.

Duluth’s Armory Arts and Music Center: $5,000 for expanding the hours of its Music Resource Center.

Northome’s KIDS PLUS/Northome School: $5,000 to support summer programming for at-risk youth in the Northome area.

Mountain Iron-Buhl High School, Mountain Iron: $5,000 to provide academic support programming to at-risk middle school students.

Duluth Library Foundation: $3,000 to support Teen Anime and Manga Club.

Children’s Mental Health Services, Grand Rapids: $5,000 to go toward staff training in Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

Minnesota Youth Intervention Programs Association, Ham Lake: $2,000 for the training of youth development professionals in northeast Minnesota.

Life House of Duluth: $20,000 in support of programming to address the educational needs of at-risk and homeless youth.

Cook County School District: $20,000 to help in the adoption of the Orton-Gillingham reading curriculum.

Kids Closet in Duluth: $5,000 for the purchase of outerwear and other clothing for children in need.

Hibbing Public Library: $2,500 in support of its summer reading program for Hibbing area youth.

Depot Commons Association, Grand Rapids: $20,000 for its program that provides soft skills employment training to youth in the Deer River area.

Lake County Developmental Achievement Center, Knife River: $9,100 to support the creation of a volunteer program.

Falls Hunger Coalition, International Falls: $15,000 to provide funding for a voucher program to provide fresh produce and dairy products for food shelf users.

United Way of Carlton County, Cloquet: $1,000 to support a community connect event to link low-income people with resources.

Damiano of Duluth: $5,000 to support the programs of the Damiano Center.

Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault, Duluth: $30,000 to support efforts to prevent sexual exploitation and trafficking and to improve the delivery of inclusive services, particularly to LGBTQ youth and vulnerable adults.

University of Minnesota Duluth Center for Economic Development: $1,200 to support a Profit Mastery workshop for area businesses.

UMD: $2,000 to support a feasibility study for an accelerator program to foster cultural entrepreneurship.

Cherry School, Iron: $1,000 to support a program that focuses on physics and how to apply it in real life.

Boy Scout Troop No. 44, Duluth: $1,000 to support a program that allows students to meet new friends, by creating a bench that encourages students to involve everyone in recess activities.

Life House of Duluth: $1,000 in support of monthly variety shows that give youth the opportunity to show off their talents and offer them a productive way to express themselves.

East Range Academy of Technology and Science, Virginia: $1,000 to support the mentoring of high school students who will help a local child care center and their children with planting and growing vegetables, composting, waste management, gardening and harvesting.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland: $600 for the re-ignition of the Image Makers Photography Program at the local club.

Barnum School District: $1,000 to create a community skating rink, in collaboration with many agencies, to promote community connectedness through activities, dinners and other events.

Ely Knight Hawks 4H Club, Virginia: $609 to support youth in honoring all the volunteers that make possible the many programs for youth throughout the year. The program was also given $125 to provide supplies to the local Dog Bowl team.

North St. Louis County 4H Federation, Virginia: $1,000 to increase the number of students actively engaged in riding horses through the 4-H program in northern St. Louis County.

South St. Louis County 4H, Duluth: $585 to promote the local 4-H programs in rural communities.

Grand Rapids High School: $1,000 to support the hands-on creation of a car through design, presentations and learned technical skills.

Superior High School: $1,000 in support of the Pledgemakers’ special activities that show kids that you can have fun on a Friday night without drugs or alcohol.

Moose Lake School District, Proctor Public School District and McGregor’s KIDS PLUS/Something Cool: $4,500 each to engage older adults in helping to boost academic achievement.

The following school districts were each awarded $5,500 in support of the Rural Aging Initiative: Lake Superior, Moose Lake, Cloquet and Aitkin. Rural Aging Initiative grants were also to the following: McGregor KIDS PLUS/Something Cool, $8,000; Floodwood Services and Training, $3,000; and Avinity Senior Living in McGregor $3,000.