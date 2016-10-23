Search
    Faces for Oct. 23, 2016

    By News Tribune Today at 2:00 a.m.

    LEARNING NOTES

    • Casey Cashman of Ashland, senior defensive specialist at University of Minnesota Crookston, worked as a hydroelectric technician for the U.S. Forest Service in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Cashman plans on working in water resource management after graduation.

    • Lake Superior College student Matthew Nealey won a $1,000 cash prize from ExpressVPN's Future of Privacy Scholarship. The scholarship was created to raise awareness around internet privacy, security and digital freedom.

