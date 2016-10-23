Students rally to end bullying, mental illness stigmas
1 / 3
2 / 3
3 / 3
In honor of October's designation as East for Peace month, about 100 people walked through downtown Duluth earlier this month as part of Duluth East High School's Path to Peace Walk. As they walked, Duluth East students and Duluth residents held informational posters to create awareness about school bullying, mental illness and the importance of inclusion.
After the walk, participants shared refreshments and listened to Duluth East senior Ruthe Yates play guitar on the Duluth Public Library plaza. Guest speakers Duluth East special education teacher Cassie Letourneau, Duluth East senior Meghan Zwak and College of St. Scholastica hockey coach Mark Wick spoke on the issues.