Students rally to end bullying, mental illness stigmas

Duluth East High School students huddle together for a picture at the Duluth Public Library plaza after the East for Peace walk.

In honor of October's designation as East for Peace month, about 100 people walked through downtown Duluth earlier this month as part of Duluth East High School's Path to Peace Walk. As they walked, Duluth East students and Duluth residents held informational posters to create awareness about school bullying, mental illness and the importance of inclusion.