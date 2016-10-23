Bayfield Apple Fest celebrates its best

Longest peels

The festival's champion of the Apple Peeling Contest Allison Herreid of Duluth carved a peel 173½ inches long. Behind Herreid, with a 149½-inch-long peel, was Robert Erdmann of Oconomowoc, Wis. Erdman also took the honor of Best First Showing.

In the youth category, Wyatt Mullaney, 9, took the crown with an 18-inch-long apple peel. Second place winner Stella DeMars, 10, had a 9½-inch-long peel. Both are from Mahtomedi, Minn.

The Best Style apple peel award went to Andy Miller of Duluth for what judges described as "shaggiest continuous peel."

Favorite food

The festival's best apple-themed food, as voted for by the crowd, was Bayfield's Levi and Anne Leafblad's wapple cone — a waffle cone filled with cheesecake and apple. Voted second favorite was Bayfield's Donna Line's line 'n dine apple dumpling served with rum sauce.

Tastiest homemade dessert

Bayfield Apple Pie and Dessert Contest's 12-judge panel approved the tastes, smells and textures of the apple pies from the following bakers:

Savannah Behn and Dalton Gordon won top prize for Home-Baked Apple Dessert.

Home-Baked Creative Apple Pie champion was Denise Rude. Runner-up for both competitions was Jerry Simons.

Lucia Damberg and Gina Karl were the first- and second-place winners, respectively, of the Home-Baked All-American Apple Pie contest.

Commercial Apple Pie victor was Abigail Ellestad and Commercial Apple Dessert top dog was Janine Johnson. Second place for both contests was Alyssa Larsen of Madeline Island Bakery in La Pointe.

Most festive floats

The best floats in the festival's Grand Parade were, by category, as follows:

Orchard float awardees were first place Erickson Orchard, runner-up Hauser's Superior View Farm and third best Weber's Orchard.

Most festive business and non-profit organization floats were La Pointe Center Art Gallery in first place, Northern Lights Health Care in second and Native Expressions Drum and Dance Troupe in third.

Winning visitor royalty floats were champions Luck Winter Carnival, second place Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce's Musky Fest Queens and third pick Miss Cumberland float.

Roger Parrott Family float of Duluth was awarded judge's choice. Judges for this year's parade were Adam Clark and Dan Wolfe of KBJR and Range 11.