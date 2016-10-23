Mentor Duluth for Oct. 23, 2016

Kollin really likes to be active and moving; he doesn't like sitting around. He likes to play tag, ride bikes, swim and go bowling. If he has to be inside, building with Legos, watching YouTube videos and cooking keep him pretty happy. He also likes snowboarding, but hasn't had many chances to try it.

When Kollin gets older, he'd like to be a fifth-grade teacher at Raleigh Edison so he can go to Wolf Ridge every year. He says the most important things in a mentor would be that they're nice and an active person.

To mentor Kollin, contact Jayde Kalkbrenner at (218) 725-7706 or jkalkbrenner

• YMCA, (218) 722-4745, ext. 120

• Boys & Girls Club of Duluth, (218) 725-7706, ext. 518

• Neighborhood Youth Services, (218) 723-3523

• Valley Youth Centers, (218) 721-2334

• YWCA of Duluth, (218) 722-7425, ext. 108

• Proctor Area Community Center, (218) 628-6294

• Mentor Superior, (218) 393-9160