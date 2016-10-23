Make a Difference for Oct. 23, 2016

• St. Benedict's Church fall beef dinner is 1-4 p.m. today at 1419 St. Benedict Street in Duluth. The dinner will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetables, homemade rolls, rutabagas, dessert, milk and coffee. Adults are $10; kids 6-12 are $6; younger than 5 are free. Tickets are at stbensduluth.org/Beef. Call (218) 724-4828.

• Youth Leadership of St. Paul will host the Ed Bashaw Memorial Pheasant Hunt 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Hinckley's Bear Creek Hunting Preserve, 38740 Arlone Road. The hunt is a family-friendly event with hunting guides, trained dogs and a catered lunch. A minimum $200 donation per hunter is requested and will benefit the youth ministry. Contact Allie Christensen at allie@youthleadership.org.

• St. Michael's Elementary School's annual Fall Bazaar is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday in the Duluth school's Social Hall. The event will feature handmade crafts, gifts and jams.

• Concordia Lutheran Church in Superior will host its annual Kevin Kadrmas Memorial Meatball Dinner to benefit the Superior Special Olympics 5-7 p.m. Monday at 1708 John Ave. Adults are $8; children 6-12 are $3; younger than 5 free. Tickets are sold at the door; carry-outs available.

• Memorial Blood Centers will offer the following blood drives across the Northland. Call (888) GIVE-BLD (448-3253) or go to mbc.org for eligibility guidelines and to schedule an appointment.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Woods High School, 10248 Olson Road E., Cook.

Monday: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Boise Paper, 400 Second St., International Falls.

Tuesday: 8-10:30 a.m., International Falls High School, 1515 11th St.

Tuesday: 1:30-4 p.m., Littlefork-Big Falls High School, 700 Main St., Littlefork.

Tuesday: 2-6 p.m., Sandstone Area Businesses, 320 Highway 123, Sandstone.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to noon, Lakeview Christian Academy, 155 W. Central Entrance, Duluth.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blackduck High School, 156 First St. N.E.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hibbing Community College, 1515 E. 25th St.

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Allete and LHB, 30 W. Superior St., Duluth.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bigfork Valley Hospital, 258 Pine Tree Drive.

Thursday: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Minnesota Power, 3215 Arrowhead Road, Duluth.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Esko High School, 2 Highway 61 E.

Friday: 1-4 p.m., Washburn Chamber of Commerce, 126 W. Bayfield St.

• The annual Taste of Hermantown is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the AAD Shrine Building at 5152 Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown. The food sampling event will feature food from many local restaurants. Tickets are $15 at the door; younger than 10 free. Proceeds support the Advance Hermantown Fund. Contact Mary Johnson for more information at (218) 340-2887.

• Chester Bowl Improvement Club is holding its annual Skis, Suds and Slices fundraiser 6-9 p.m. Friday at Fitger's Spirit of the North Theater and Ballroom, 600 E. Superior St. in Duluth. The fundraiser will feature wine, beer and pizza; a live and silent auction; and free childcare for children older than 4.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance at chesterbowl.org/2016-silent-auction and at Fitger's Wine Cellars. Tickets can also be purchased at the event. Proceeds support scholarship assistance to participants in the Alpine Ski and Snowboard Program. For questions, call (218) 724-9832.

• CHUM and Voyageurs Area Boy Scout Council's SHARE Food Drive is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Duluth grocery stores. Volunteers will hand out a list of grocery items to shoppers, who can purchase items off the list. Participating grocery stores include all Duluth Super One Foods stores, Whole Foods Co-op Hillside and Denfeld and Mount Royal Foods. To volunteer for the event, email Scott at svandaele@chumduluth.org, Luke at lsharman@chumduluth.org, or call (218) 720-6521.

• Proctor Amateur Hockey Association will host its Wild Rails 5K Skate Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Proctor Hockey Arena, 800 N. Boundary Ave. Racers will be required to wear helmets, and no sticks will be allowed on the ice. T-shirts and racing bibs will be included with the $20 registration fee. For more information, email pahafundraiser@gmail.com.

• Landmark Lanes is hosting Fun Day in the Northland fundraiser from noon to midnight Saturday at its location at 1914 Broadway St. in Superior. The event features a $3 per person family bowl at noon; a $40 per person or $150 per business team bowling at 2 p.m.; a 6 p.m. buffet dinner; a $25 per person dart tournament at 7 p.m.; and a $5 per person teen and adult bowling at 7 p.m. Reservations can be made with Nina at (218) 355-8775 or ninapenney@yahoo.com, or with Heidi at (218) 348-7079.

Proceeds benefit Best Christmas Ever Foundation to help assist local families with Christmas celebration costs. To nominate a family as the foundation's beneficiary, visit bcemovement.org before Nov. 24.

DONATIONS APPRECIATED

• Loaves and Fishes of Duluth seeks winter clothing, outdoor winter sleeping gear and hygiene donations for distribution during Community Connect. Donated clothing items must be clean. Donations will be accepted until Thursday at Loaves and Fishes office at 1712 Jefferson St. or the Gimaajii Building at 202 E. Second St.

• Shoppers can make donations in support of the Great American Milk Drive at Super One Foods through Oct. 29. Donations will be converted into vouchers for free milk, which will be distributed to people in need through regional food banks.

Donations can also be made online at milklife.com/give. Contact Shayne Morris at (218) 336-2300 or shaye@northernlakesfoodbank.org for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

• The following are volunteer opportunities supported by Head of the Lakes United Way Volunteer Center. Visit volunteerduluth.org to view opportunities from all affiliates.

Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center in Duluth seeks volunteers to act as music companions, bingo assistants and gift shop assistants. All volunteer opportunities will take place at 2501 Rice Lake Road. To sign up, call (218) 625-6427 or email Kasey Mitchell at kmitchell@chrisjensenhealth.com.

Music companions play their preferred musical instrument for center residents in their rooms for 15 minutes. These residents are usually unable to come to the center's activities and are nonverbal. Musical visits would be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Bingo assistants help set up for Thursday night bingo from 6-8 p.m. Volunteer responsibilities include making popcorn, gathering residents for bingo, helping residents set up their bingo equipment and assisting residents who may need extra help playing their bingo boards.

Gift shop assistants run the shop and assist residents with finding and purchasing items. Basic accounting skills are required. Volunteers can work from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

American Red Cross seeks a volunteer to act as pillowcase project administrator. Volunteers work alongside the regional pillowcase project manager in leading a 40- to 60-minute presentation about emergency preparedness education to 8- to 11-year-old children in school classrooms as part of the national Pillowcase Project. To sign up, contact Nancy Rogers at (218) 722-0071 or nancy.rogers2@redcross.org.