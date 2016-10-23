YourSports for Oct. 23, 2016

The October race's overall team champion was the Edina (Minn.) Cycling Team with 4,112 points. The 45-team event was hosted by both Duluth East and the six-member Duluth Composite Team, which finished 18th overall.

Samuel Elson of Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Team conquered the boys varsity race in 1 hour, 25 minutes, and Washburn High School's Anna Christian took the varsity girls' crown in 1 hour, 46 minutes.

Junior varsity boys champion Max Kennedy of Stillwater (Minn.) High School crossed the line in 1 hour, 16 minutes. Duluth East's Carl Plewa and Parker Kleive finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Seth Kemp of Duluth East won the sophomore boys division one race in 55 minutes, 9 seconds.

The freshman boys division one winner was Thomas Beyer of Prior Lake (Minn.) High School. He crossed the line in 57 minutes flat. Jake Torch of Duluth East came in fifth in 1 hour, 18 seconds.

Duluth Composite's Jonas Hutchinson earned a fourth place finish in the sophomore boys division two race in 58 minutes, 11 seconds.