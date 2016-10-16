Local 4H club scores six grand champions at State Fair

Julianna Langlois poses with her blue ribbon rabbit at the Minnesota State Fair. Langlois won a rainbow of awards including the red ribbon in clothing and textiles, and the yellow ribbon in the Chef for a Day contest.

South St. Louis County 4H had 31 participants compete with their animals and join in the group-based conference judging at the Minnesota State Fair in August. South St. Louis had six grand champions this year including Jessa Langlois in performing arts; Amber and Abby Langlois in fine arts, and clothing and textiles, respectively; Gabriella Herbertz in food review; Jazzelle Waxvik with her rabbit; and Shea Moshier with her dairy goat, Oberhasli. Moshier also won a blue ribbon in the livestock demo.