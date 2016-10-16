Weather Forecast

    Local 4H club scores six grand champions at State Fair

    By News Tribune Today at 2:00 a.m.
    South St. Louis County 4H Club members gathered for a photo in between their contests at the Minnesota State Fair.1 / 7
    Calvin Kinziger was awarded a blue ribbon in the home environment category for his Star Wars themed desk chair. Photo by Brian Kinziger.2 / 7
    Julianna Langlois poses with her blue ribbon rabbit at the Minnesota State Fair. Langlois won a rainbow of awards including the red ribbon in clothing and textiles, and the yellow ribbon in the Chef for a Day contest.3 / 7
    South St. Louis County 4H member Laura Johnson and her goat swooped up two blue ribbons in the veterinary science contest and the dairy goat, milking yearling, category.4 / 7
    Fraya Webster holds her blue-ribbon-winning chickens. Together, they competed in the poulty, brown egg layers category.5 / 7
    Jazzelle Waxvik shows off her grand champion ribbon while holding her winning rabbit in its kennel.6 / 7
    Tanner Broderius earned a blue ribbon in the gardening contest. Photo by Karl and Molly Broderius.7 / 7

    South St. Louis County 4H had 31 participants compete with their animals and join in the group-based conference judging at the Minnesota State Fair in August. South St. Louis had six grand champions this year including Jessa Langlois in performing arts; Amber and Abby Langlois in fine arts, and clothing and textiles, respectively; Gabriella Herbertz in food review; Jazzelle Waxvik with her rabbit; and Shea Moshier with her dairy goat, Oberhasli. Moshier also won a blue ribbon in the livestock demo.

