Denfeld robotics finish season with double win

To fill all 18 competition sports in the tournament, DNA and Team 3184 Blaze Robotics of Burnsville, Minn., split their teams in order to enter two robots. DNA 4009's second robot was controlled by DNA Team 8009. Both DNA robots are nearly identical, with only slight differences in size and camera placement.

DNA 4009 finished the qualification rounds in first place, earning the top captain slot and first pick in the playoff alliance selection. Team 4009 chose Team 3883 Data Bits and Team 4480 UC-Botics. Second seed alliance Team 1816 Green Machine picked Team 8009 and Team 3102 Tech-No-Tigers.

Both teams 4009 and 8009 and their alliances competed in the final match, with 8009 taking the crown and 4009 finishing runner-up. Both DNA teams were also honored for their gracious professionalism during the tournament with the Helping Hands award.