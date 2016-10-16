Iron Range students lend a hand in the Twin Cities
Fourteen students from five Iron Range Schools went on a two-day service trip with Iron Range Youth in Action in the Twin Cities in July. The group helped at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Ronald McDonald House and at the Salvation Army kids camp in St. Paul.
The students were responsible for planning a meal, shopping for the groceries and then preparing and serving food to 70 people at the Ronald McDonald House. The following day, they played games and spent time with children at the Salvation Army kids camp.
IRYA students involved in the trip came from Southridge, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Virginia, Hibbing and Mesabi East schools. They were lead by IRYA program coordinators Taryn Burnett and Tyler Erickson.