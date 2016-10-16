Iron Range students lend a hand in the Twin Cities

The students were responsible for planning a meal, shopping for the groceries and then preparing and serving food to 70 people at the Ronald McDonald House. The following day, they played games and spent time with children at the Salvation Army kids camp.

IRYA students involved in the trip came from Southridge, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Virginia, Hibbing and Mesabi East schools. They were lead by IRYA program coordinators Taryn Burnett and Tyler Erickson.