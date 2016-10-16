Weather Forecast

    YourSports for Oct. 16, 2016

    By News Tribune Today at 2:00 a.m.
    Lake Park teammates: (front row, from left) Drew Grindahl, Brennan Hutchinson, Danny Wapola and Chris Sampson; and (back row, from left) coach Dean Sampson, Noah Winesett, Jaxon Edwards, Nolan Aleff, Caden Edwards, manager Juan Hutchinson, Bridger Shultz, Kyle Doup, Bryce Elder, Trevin Schmidt and coach Denny Edwards.

    Duluth little league team represents Minnesota at national tournament

    Duluth's Lake Park Junior little league team was chosen to represent Minnesota at a national tournament in August. After going 2-1 in pool play at the Junior League Regional Tournament in Fort Wayne, Ind., the team advanced to the single-elimination bracket and lost in the first round 12-6 to Johnston, Iowa.

