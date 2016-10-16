YourSports for Oct. 16, 2016
Duluth little league team represents Minnesota at national tournament
Duluth's Lake Park Junior little league team was chosen to represent Minnesota at a national tournament in August. After going 2-1 in pool play at the Junior League Regional Tournament in Fort Wayne, Ind., the team advanced to the single-elimination bracket and lost in the first round 12-6 to Johnston, Iowa.
