    RecSports for Oct. 16, 2016

    By News Tribune Today at 2:00 a.m.

    BOWLING

    Men

    Big Ten

    Mathias Koivisto, 716; Paul Wotruba, 627; Dave Grant, 620; Keith Carlson Jr., 604; Tony McTavish, 603

    Bud Country Masters

    Tom Ojanen, 728; Scott Carlson, 715; Todd Savoy, 677; Ryan Savoy, 661; Jim Sonneson, 643; Kevin McClarey, 634; Tyler Haedrich, 633; Tony Brackett, 628; Marty Jobin, 624; Dick McClarey, 612; Brian McClarey, 612; Curt Matlock, 609; Dave Clauson, 607; Jake Homick, 602

    Church League

    Larry Mell, 694; Bob Carlson, 629; Dave Johnson, 615; Scott Fahlsing, 601

    Country Rollers

    Steve Burns, 668; Scott Carlson, 650

    Country Senior Classic

    Steve Freeman, 771; Chuck Bergquist, 665; Rick Menz, 664; Bob Mc Clarey, 645; Al Carl, 621; Ken Klemmack, 609; Bill Stauty, 607; Glenn Tuominen, 605

    Country Squires

    Dean Hakala, 745; Travis Olsen, 675; Jeff Tesser, 669; Mike Kent, 626; Randy Suliin, 614; Tom Hoder, 614; Wayne Lunde, 612; Joe LaLiberte, 600

    Duluth Junior Majors

    Glen Meister, 648

    Duluth Major League

    Brian Levy, 750; Curt Anderson, 732; Tyler Curnow, 715; Randy Sorensen, 698; Shane Anderson, 698; Erik Nelson, 696; Curt Natlock, 693; Robb Lowell, 690; Todd Harrington, 688; Jeremy Olsen, 688; Mathias Koivisto, 672; Mike Sorensen, 658; Jaret Wilkins, 650; Tony Brackett, 650; Dan Johnson, 648; Luke Horton, 647; Travis Leslie, 643; Jeff Ryss, 636; Mike Archer, 628; Jake Swantz, 628; Derek Dallum, 626

    Inbetweeners

    Travis Olsen, 670; Eric Carlson, 638

    North Country Classic

    Steve Freeman, 725; Dennis Savoy, 674; Rick Menz, 664; Chuck Bergquist, 642; Bob McClarey, 633; Jibber Swanson, 628; Bruce Rouleau, 618; Dale Ross, 607; Joe Rich, 602

    North Country Handicap

    Lenny Swapinski, 729; Jim Slocum, 724; Jeff White, 722; Ryan Underthun, 707; Craig Sulkowski, 679; Scott Anseth, 658; Jamie Bird, 652; Dave Steen, 652; Ryan Leppanen, 650; Dennis Staton, 644; Chris Dinehart, 626; Ryan Ruth, 616; Brian McMillan, 607

    Northern Men's Handicap

    Scott Miller, 678; Pat Sirois, 678; Steve Pasek, 664; David Koivisto, 656; Wayne Stephenson, 621; Gerald Bell, 618; Blake Donahue, 616; Jon Marnati, 612

    Odd Couples

    Bill McRae, 716; Ian McRae, 683; Jerry Olson, 662; Nick Spina, 629; Thomas Goodreau, 626

    Saturday Night Specials

    Jeff Tesser, 655; Randy Suliin, 639; Corey Johnson, 623

    Women

    Bud Masters

    Erin Reid, 600

    Country Couples

    Linda Claflin, 538

    Daybreakers

    Lorelei Brosdal, 567; Joan Carlson, 546; Michelle Carlson, 527

    Duluth Junior Majors

    Elaine Haglund, 529

    Duluth Major League

    Vicky Schold, 654; Dana Dallum, 567

    Inbetweeners

    Marci Moreland, 545

    Saturday Night Specials

    Jolissa Jampsa, 552

    Village Mallers

    Kitty Harvey, 603; Megan Mlodozyniec, 573; Marlene Salo, 555; Amanda Peterson, 547

    Youth

    Country Lanes North

    Junior/Majors

    Jon Gales, 279, 775

    Kayla Youngs, 225, 551

    Preps

    Max DeRosier, 159, 415

    Gracie Pazdernik, 137, 318

    Bantams

    Nick Goodreau, 72, 140

    Kiya Marino, 89, 124

    Bumpers

    Hudson Stavig, 96

    Chelsea Bockovich, 101

    Louise Coleman, 86

    Incline Bowling

    Junior/Majors

    Nick Hargraves, 250, 629

    Preps

    Joey Carlson, 157; Lucas Isaacson, 389

    Gracie Johnson, 101, 280

    Bantams

    Noah Johnson, 84, 152

    Hannah Ryss, 67, 130

