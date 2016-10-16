RecSports for Oct. 16, 2016
BOWLING
Men
Big Ten
Mathias Koivisto, 716; Paul Wotruba, 627; Dave Grant, 620; Keith Carlson Jr., 604; Tony McTavish, 603
Bud Country Masters
Tom Ojanen, 728; Scott Carlson, 715; Todd Savoy, 677; Ryan Savoy, 661; Jim Sonneson, 643; Kevin McClarey, 634; Tyler Haedrich, 633; Tony Brackett, 628; Marty Jobin, 624; Dick McClarey, 612; Brian McClarey, 612; Curt Matlock, 609; Dave Clauson, 607; Jake Homick, 602
Church League
Larry Mell, 694; Bob Carlson, 629; Dave Johnson, 615; Scott Fahlsing, 601
Country Rollers
Steve Burns, 668; Scott Carlson, 650
Country Senior Classic
Steve Freeman, 771; Chuck Bergquist, 665; Rick Menz, 664; Bob Mc Clarey, 645; Al Carl, 621; Ken Klemmack, 609; Bill Stauty, 607; Glenn Tuominen, 605
Country Squires
Dean Hakala, 745; Travis Olsen, 675; Jeff Tesser, 669; Mike Kent, 626; Randy Suliin, 614; Tom Hoder, 614; Wayne Lunde, 612; Joe LaLiberte, 600
Duluth Junior Majors
Glen Meister, 648
Duluth Major League
Brian Levy, 750; Curt Anderson, 732; Tyler Curnow, 715; Randy Sorensen, 698; Shane Anderson, 698; Erik Nelson, 696; Curt Natlock, 693; Robb Lowell, 690; Todd Harrington, 688; Jeremy Olsen, 688; Mathias Koivisto, 672; Mike Sorensen, 658; Jaret Wilkins, 650; Tony Brackett, 650; Dan Johnson, 648; Luke Horton, 647; Travis Leslie, 643; Jeff Ryss, 636; Mike Archer, 628; Jake Swantz, 628; Derek Dallum, 626
Inbetweeners
Travis Olsen, 670; Eric Carlson, 638
North Country Classic
Steve Freeman, 725; Dennis Savoy, 674; Rick Menz, 664; Chuck Bergquist, 642; Bob McClarey, 633; Jibber Swanson, 628; Bruce Rouleau, 618; Dale Ross, 607; Joe Rich, 602
North Country Handicap
Lenny Swapinski, 729; Jim Slocum, 724; Jeff White, 722; Ryan Underthun, 707; Craig Sulkowski, 679; Scott Anseth, 658; Jamie Bird, 652; Dave Steen, 652; Ryan Leppanen, 650; Dennis Staton, 644; Chris Dinehart, 626; Ryan Ruth, 616; Brian McMillan, 607
Northern Men's Handicap
Scott Miller, 678; Pat Sirois, 678; Steve Pasek, 664; David Koivisto, 656; Wayne Stephenson, 621; Gerald Bell, 618; Blake Donahue, 616; Jon Marnati, 612
Odd Couples
Bill McRae, 716; Ian McRae, 683; Jerry Olson, 662; Nick Spina, 629; Thomas Goodreau, 626
Saturday Night Specials
Jeff Tesser, 655; Randy Suliin, 639; Corey Johnson, 623
Women
Bud Masters
Erin Reid, 600
Country Couples
Linda Claflin, 538
Daybreakers
Lorelei Brosdal, 567; Joan Carlson, 546; Michelle Carlson, 527
Duluth Junior Majors
Elaine Haglund, 529
Duluth Major League
Vicky Schold, 654; Dana Dallum, 567
Inbetweeners
Marci Moreland, 545
Saturday Night Specials
Jolissa Jampsa, 552
Village Mallers
Kitty Harvey, 603; Megan Mlodozyniec, 573; Marlene Salo, 555; Amanda Peterson, 547
Youth
Country Lanes North
Junior/Majors
Jon Gales, 279, 775
Kayla Youngs, 225, 551
Preps
Max DeRosier, 159, 415
Gracie Pazdernik, 137, 318
Bantams
Nick Goodreau, 72, 140
Kiya Marino, 89, 124
Bumpers
Hudson Stavig, 96
Chelsea Bockovich, 101
Louise Coleman, 86
Incline Bowling
Junior/Majors
Nick Hargraves, 250, 629
Preps
Joey Carlson, 157; Lucas Isaacson, 389
Gracie Johnson, 101, 280
Bantams
Noah Johnson, 84, 152
Hannah Ryss, 67, 130