Snapshot for Oct. 16, 2016

Joe Mogen of Moose Lake shares this snapshot he took while on a vacation in Kauai, Hawaii, several years ago. Mogen shares that it was taken overlooking the Waimea Canyon, which Mark Twain referred to as the Grand Canyon of the Pacific. Mogen says "The picture was pure luck as I had taken several photos of the waterfall before I noticed the tree with the red flowers on it right next to me. I moved over and took the shot with the flowers in the foreground, and it turned out great!"