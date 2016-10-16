Make a Difference for Oct. 16, 2016

• Bear's Heavy Duty will donate $1,000 to Circle of Hope of Duluth for each pink truck snow plow it sells. The pink snow plows are Fisher XV2 V-Plows with high carbon steel-cutting edge, wear resistance and a 70-degree attack angle. Circle of Hope will put the proceeds towards stage IV breast cancer research at University of Minnesota Duluth Medical School. For questions, call (218) 628-2385.

• Through October, each of the private area Curves Clubs is raising money for Circle of Hope. Curves Clubs will waive the $30 registration fee during October in lieu of a donation to Circle of Hope. Each club has other activities scheduled to help raise money for Circle of Hope. Donations (financial and in-kind for fundraising purposes) are accepted at the following locations: Curves North, 1610 Woodland Ave., (218) 724-7097; Superior Curves, 1410 Belknap St. (715) 398-6179; and Miller Hill Curves, 4925 Matterhorn Drive, (218) 279-2878.

• Give Cancer The Boot, a benefit for Circle of Hope and stage four breast cancer research for the University of Minnesota Duluth Medical School, is from 5:30-8 p.m. today in Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth. The event features dancing, a pizza party, door prizes, raffles and more. Music will be by Rage N Country. Tickets are $10 at the door.

• Memorial Blood Centers will offer the following blood drives across the Northland. Call (888) GIVE-BLD (448-3253) or go to mbc.org for eligibility guidelines and to schedule an appointment.

Today: 8-11 a.m., Minnesota Air National Guard 148th Fighter Wing, 4630 Mustang Drive, Duluth.

Monday: 2-6 p.m., Cook Community Hospital, 10 S.E. Fifth St.

Monday: 3-6 p.m., Iron River Ambulance Service, Highway 2.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vermilion Community College, 1900 E. Camp St., Ely.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chris Jensen and Public Safety Building, 2501 Rice Lake Road, Duluth.

Wednesday: 8-11:30 a.m., Northeast Range School, 30 South Drive, Babbitt.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Piping, 4510 Airport Road, Duluth.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mountain Iron-Buhl High School, 5720 Marble Ave, Mountain Iron.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by the National Honor Society at Northwood School, N. 14463 Highway 53, Minong.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College-Superior campus, 600 N. 21st St.

Friday: 9 a.m. to noon, Duluth Edison Charter Schools Northstar Academy, 3301 Technology Drive, Duluth.

• Haunted Shack's hayrides and haunted house will be open from 7-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and Oct. 27-29 at the Buffalo House, 2590 Guss Road, Duluth. Proceeds from the event benefit the Area Three Tri-Fecta Special Olympics, which includes swimming, basketball and powerlifting competitions throughout the state.

Tickets are $12 for nighttime showings and $6 for Kids Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29. Participants who donate a nonperishable food item will receive $2 off admission. Those who donate a coat for the Northland Coat Drive will get a buy one get one free ticket deal. More details are at hauntedshack.com.

• Duluth Art Institute will host its "Make Your Mark!" fundraiser from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at Duluth Timber, 1400 W. Railroad St., Duluth. The event will feature artwork for sale, local artists working on site, a silent auction and catering provided by Lake Avenue Restaurant in Duluth. Live entertainment will include John Heino, Sarah Lawrence and Cal Metts, and the Silk Sheiks. Dress code is weather-appropriate timber-chic attire.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/2592634.

Event proceeds support art exhibits, education and programs at the DAI.

• St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grand Rapids will donate $1 to the area food shelf for every $5 admission ticket sold for its bi-annual Loon Country Quilters Quilt show, 315 S.W. 21st St. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be 12 quilt vendors, a quilt appraiser, massage therapist, long-arm quilters, a sewing machine shop and a luncheon. Proceeds not given to the food shelf will go to the guild for education, guest speakers and service projects throughout the community. Contact Toni for more information at (218) 256-6589.

• The Color Dash "Every Color Matters" 5K supports every cancer ribbon and their corresponding color and will be held Saturday on Barker's Island in Superior. The event begins with a pre-party at 5 p.m. and the Color Dash begins at 6:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. is the Color Explosion finale and 8:30 p.m. will have live music.

Go to cd5k.com for information and to register. When you register, choose which cancer you are dashing for and get a colored bib to match your cause! Fifty percent of the profit from every ticket goes into your community; 10 percent goes towards Hormel Institute for cancer research; and 40 percent will go back to local cancer related charities and organizations.

Charities wishing to learn more about becoming a beneficiary can email Hannah at Hannah@cd5k.com

• Loyal Order of Moose 606 will host a fundraiser for the Human Society of Douglas County and Moose International from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Superior Moose Lodge, 66 E. Fifth St. The fundraiser will feature a silent auction, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and dinner provided by Kurtz Catering. The public is invited to bring a food item, pet item or paper product from the Humane Society's wish list in exchange for a free pet microchip and a dollar discount off dinner. The wish list is at hsdcpets.com. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children 7-15 and free for kids 6 and under. They can be purchased in advance from 8 a.m. to noon at Moose Lodge or after 4 p.m. at Superior Animal Shelter.

DONATIONS APPRECIATED

• Superior-Douglas County Chamber seeks donations during its "A Night Without a Home" sleepout benefit, which goes through noon today at City Park in Superior. While people are sleeping in the park to raise awareness of homelessness within the County, the Chamber will accept donations on site which will later be distributed to homeless individuals.

Necessary donations include winter coats, mittens, boots, blankets, sleeping bags, food, cleaning supplies, new socks and undergarments, and furniture — with the exception of mattresses. Monetary donations will be distributed to Salvation Army, Harbor House, Solid Rock, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, and Superior's Human Development Center. Checks can be written to Faith United Methodist Church c/o A Night Without a Home. For more information, call Tom at (218) 390-8848.

• Superior High School is asking for shiny and glossy paper donations in support of its All-Night Chemical-Free Party. Catalogs, white Xerox paper, campaign flyers and other glossy paper can be deposited in the lime green bin behind the high school near the teachers' parking lot. The first collection date is from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday. Questions can be directed to mmplunkett2002@yahoo.com.

• Salvation Army in Virginia is holding its Winter Coat Drive through Nov. 16. New and gently-used winter gear donations are needed, especially children's coats, hats and gloves. There is also an increased demand for adult winter clothing, clean blankets and sleeping bags. Donations can be dropped at 507 12th Ave. N. Contact Jean for more information at (218) 741-1889.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

• CHUM and Voyageurs Area Boy Scout Council seek volunteers to help prepare for the Oct. 29 SHARE Community Food Drive. Volunteers will work at any time from Oct. 21-28. Responsibilities include distributing food shelf flyers throughout neighborhoods and collecting food donations at assigned grocery stores for two-hour shifts between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Volunteers with trucks or SUVs can park their vehicles for loading food donations between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Lakeside Super One and from 2-4 p.m. at Mount Royal Fine Foods or Kenwood Super One. Drivers will then haul the collected food to the East or West Food Shelf.

Volunteers can sign up by emailing Scott at svandaele@chumduluth.org or Luke at lsharman@chumduluth.org, or by calling (218) 720-6521.