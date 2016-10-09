YourSports for Oct. 9, 2016

Bridger (left) and Jericho Oestreich of Duluth smile after finishing the Verizon Kids' Mile. Bridger, 9, finished in 8:40 and Jericho, 8, crossed in 7:24.

Robyn Madole (front), 32, of Duluth, finished in 6:19 placing second overall for women in the All-City Mile. Directly behind Madole was Erin Dalpiaz, 34, of Superior, who place third in 6:20. To the left is Kathi Madden, 59, of Duluth, who finished fourth for women in 6:21. Debra Hultman (not pictured), 55, of Ely won in 6:09.

Derek Andrew of Duluth, 12, finished the Verizon Kids' Mile in 9:03.

Harry Shears (left), 36, of Virginia, finished second for men in 5:34; and Cameron Schultz (right), 16, of Esko, finished in 5:35 and third for men.

Chris O'Hare (left), 25 of Boston, won the Minnesota Mile in 4:01.6. O'Hare, a 2016 Olympian from the United Kingdom, claimed the first-place prize of $3,000. Ford Palmer of Palermo, N.J., finished split seconds behind O'Hare in 4:01.9.

Winner of the women's title Emily Lipari (left), 23, of Brighton, Mass., claimed the $3,000 prize with a time of 4:36.9. Team USA Minnesota member, Heather Kampf, 25, of Minneapolis, placed second with a time of 4:37.

World track stars and Minnesotans alike test their legs in mile race

A total of 514 people registered for the September Grandma's Minnesota Mile road race in downtown Duluth. The event featured four separate divisions: Minnesota Mile (elite), Duluth Mile (semi-elite), All-City Mile (recreational) and the Verizon Kids' Mile.

Duluth Mile winners were Charlie Habermann, 25, of Proctor, and Taylor Gibson, 21, of La Crescent, Minn. Habermann won in 4:33.4 and Gibson crossed in 5:24.6.

Duluthian Justin Cummins and Ely resident Debra Hultman, both 41, won the mens and womens All-City Mile — Cummins in 5:25 and Hultman in 6:09.

Cromwell's Noah Foster led the pack for the 8-to-14-year-old racers in the Verizon Kids' Mile. The 11-year-old finished in 5:55. Charlie Ausmus, 13, of Pine City, Minn., headed the girls' division in 6:51.

