Make a Difference for Oct. 9, 2016

• Memorial Blood Centers will offer the following blood drives across the Northland. Call (888) GIVE-BLD (448-3253) or go to mbc.org for eligibility guidelines and to schedule an appointment.

Today: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Glen Avon Presbyterian Church, 2105 Woodland Ave., Duluth.

Monday: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Superior High School, 2600 Catlin Ave., Superior.

Monday: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., South Shore High School, 9135 School Road, Port Wing.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Cromwell-Wright High School, 5624 Highway 210, Cromwell.

Tuesday: 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m., Woodland Hills, 4321 Allendale Ave., Duluth.

Tuesday: 4-6:30 p.m., Lakeview Covenant Church, 1001 Jean Duluth Road, Duluth.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hinckley Finlayson High School, 201 Main St., Hinckley.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Barnum High School, 3675 County Road 140, Barnum.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Webster High School, PO Box 9, Webster.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piedmont Community Blood Drive, 3111 Church St., Duluth.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Virginia High School, 411 Fifth Ave. S.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nashwauk-Keewatin High School, 400 Second St., Nashwauk.

• Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center's annual fundraising luncheon It Could Be You is 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in Greysolon Ballroom in Duluth. The free luncheon will feature an hour-long program with an update from the executive director, a brief video and survivor testimonials. The luncheon offers free child care. There is no suggested donation. To sign up, visit safehavenshelter.org. For more information, contact Kristi Beaver at kbeaver@safehavenshelter.org or (218) 740-6601.

• Superior volleyball players and fans will wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness and education during their 5:45 p.m. Thursday game against Cloquet in the gymnasium at Superior High School. Superior High School athletic program's Dig Pink Volleyball Event includes a Chinese raffle of locally donated gifts and services. Fans can also bid on the pink jersey of their favorite varsity player. Proceeds benefit the Side-Out Foundation which raises money for breast cancer research and support. For questions, email Krisi Patterson at kpatter1@uwsuper.edu or Kate Stariha at katestariha88@gmail.com.

• Gift of Love will host Fighting Hunger and Homelessness — a fundraiser to alleviate hunger and fight homelessness in Duluth and overseas — which features an auction at 4:30 p.m. followed by a 5:30 p.m. dinner and evening program Saturday in First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Skyline Parkway, Duluth. Keynote speaker will be businessman TJ Johnson. Tickets are $15. Visit giftoflovecharity.org, call (218) 464-4169 or email Sylvia Meyer at sdiazmeyer@yahoo.com to sign up.

• Roller Skating Toward Respect fundraiser is from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Superior's World of Wheels Skate Center. The event, hosted by Rachael Tuve and World of Wheels, and is a fundraiser for Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse for victims of domestic violence. There will be roller skating, a tiny tots activity station, CASDA information table and a public awareness video of domestic violence. No entrance fees will be charged, but donations will be collected during the event. The Domestic Violence Awareness month event is part of Tuve's senior project at Superior High School.

• Give Cancer The Boot, a benefit for Circle of Hope and stage four breast cancer research for the University of Minnesota Duluth Medical School, is from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 16 in Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth. The event features dancing, a pizza party, door prizes, raffles and more. Music will be by Rage N Country. Tickets are $10 at the door.

DONATIONS APPRECIATED

• Super One Foods in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan is asking shoppers to make donations at their registers in support of the Great American Milk Drive. Through Oct. 29, Super One Foods is teaming up with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank and Feeding America to raise money that will help distribute milk to families, children and seniors in need. The donations will be converted into vouchers for free milk which will be distributed to those in need through regional food banks. Donations can also be made online at milklife.com/give. Contact Shayne Morris at (218) 336-2300 or shaye@northernlakesfoodbank.org for more information.

• William A. Irvin Haunted Ship in Duluth is accepting nonperishable food items and new or gently used coats in exchange for a $2 discount on admission fees. All donated items will go to the ship's Helping the Cause fundraiser. Haunted Ship tours run at various evening times from Wednesdays through Saturdays ending Halloween night. For more information, visit duluthhauntedship.com.

• Duluth Lions Club is selling Bayfield Cortland apples for $12 per 10-pound bag and $45 per 40-pound bag. Apples can be purchased through club members or at (218) 728-4565. Pickup is at First United Methodist Church, 230 W. Skyline Parkway, Duluth, from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18 and noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 19.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

• Duluth YMCA needs volunteers to help host its Family Carnival before the University of Minnesota Duluth football homecoming game Saturday. The carnival will go from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UMD Rolling Greens and volunteers will help before, during and after with setup and takedown, face-painting, yard games and parachute games. Minimum volunteer age is 13. To sign up, contact Gina Miller at (218) 722-4745, ext. 159, or gmiller@duluthymca.org.

• Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank seeks volunteers to help keep things at the food bank running smoothly. Call Jill Ruthford at (218) 727-5653, ext. 110, or email jill@northernlakesfoodbank.org for information.

Pack backpacks: Help prepare the nearly 1,000 bags of ready-to-eat food that is distributed to children in the region through the BackPack Program. This requires regular packing of foods into 1,000 small bags. Must be able to stand, lift and bend and follow warehouse safety procedures. Evening hours are available.

Transportation: Assist the Second Harvest driver with food distributions, help set up the site, direct traffic, carry food boxes and more. Must be friendly, enjoy working with people, able to sit for short periods of time, stand, bend and lift up to 50 pounds. Wear casual, comfortable shoes and clothing. Primarily daytime hours with 2- to 9-hour commitment required.

Work on site: Volunteers are needed at distribution locations to help register program participants or carry 40-pound boxes of food. Monthly distributions occur in Duluth, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Virginia, Wright, Cloquet and Moose Lake. Regular monthly commitment preferred. Must be friendly, enjoy working with people, able to sit for short periods of time and/or lift 40-pound boxes of food. Wear casual, comfortable shoes and clothing. Evening hours are available.

• Lutheran Social Service seeks volunteers for the following opportunities:

Senior companions: Volunteers are needed for 15 (flexible) hours per week to assist others in maintaining the highest level of dignity and independent living possible by visiting homebound/isolated adults, assisting with vital services such as appointments and grocery shopping, and acting as a caring friend. Training, small stipend and mileage reimbursement provided; must be 60 or older to draw the stipend. Call Peg at (218) 724-0648.

Caregiver respite volunteer: Seeking volunteers to provide in-home companionship, a safe environment and informal, non-medical care for an elderly or disabled adult in order to give the primary caregiver temporary relief from the responsibilities of caregiving. Two- to four-hour commitment per week. Training provided and mileage reimbursed. Call Peg at (218) 724-0648.